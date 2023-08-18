Today’s Headlines: Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa, Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu, Vows To Hit Ground Running As Minister

Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, have been named peace icons in Africa by an international peace-based organisation, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.

Others on the list include Kenyan President, William Ruto, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina; Chairman of United Bank of Africa Group, Tony Elumelu; Chairman Geregu Power PLC, Mr. Femi Otedola; President of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Abubakar, among others.

(Photo credit: Google)

Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu

Photo credit: channels television

Minister of State for Petroleum-designate Heineken Lokpobiri on Friday visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Lokpobiri, who was recently deployed to the petroleum ministry, was visiting the Nigerian leader for the first time since the development. The duo reviewed Tinubu’s vision and initiatives for a more productive petroleum sector.

Kwara Confirms Receipt Of N2b Of N5b Palliative From FG

Photo credit: daily post

The Kwara State Government has confirmed receipt of N2bn out of the N4bn relief funds that the federal government released for purchase of rice to be distributed en masse to vulnerable members of the public in the state.

The state government also announced on Friday, through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye that the government was awaiting a balance of N2bn of the funds as well as N1bn worth of maize (40,000 bags) which the Central Bank of Nigeria is selling to each state from the national strategic reserve.

Ex-Gov Udom Not Keeping Official Private Jet – Gov Eno’s Aide

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

THE Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso has dismissed allegations that his principal Governor Umo Eno resorted to flying with Ibom Air because the former Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel was still keeping the State’s official private jet.

Ndueso who spoke in a radio interview in Uyo, frowned at the negative criticisms tailing the recent decision of Governor Eno to patronize the State- owned air carrier

He described the allegation as a frivolous beer parlour gist aimed at tarnishing the image of the former Governor, urging the public to discountenance such allegations as they were with no iota of truth.

TLucky (

)