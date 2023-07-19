Today’s Headlines: Jonathan Meets With Tinubu At Presidential Villa, NLC Rejects New Fuel Price, Asks Federal Govt To Retrace Steps

Jonathan Meets With Tinubu At Presidential Villa

Photo credit: channels television

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Also said to be meeting with the President were the Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara). While the purpose of the meetings remains unclear, Jonathan’s return to the Villa comes barely a month after his June 13 visit.

(Photo credit: Google)

NLC Rejects New Fuel Price, Asks Federal Govt To Retrace Steps

Photo credit: leadership news

The Nigeria Labour Congress has kicked against the increased pump price of petrol to N617, saying the development remains unaccepted to Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, head information and public affairs of the congress, Comrade Benson Upah told LEADERSHIP that the increase poses a significant threat to the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry, their businesses, incomes and livelihood.

The labour centre told the federal government to retrace its steps from the journey of possibly driving fuel towards N1,000 per liter.

Otti To Build 6-lane Road In Abia

Photo credit; vanguard newspaper

Abia State Government has said it would soon embark on the dualisation of Ossah Road Umuahia from the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express Tower Junction to Michael Okpara Square, right inside the Umuahia City centre.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this during a press conference at the Government House Umuahia after the State Executive Council meeting, said that the project was part of efforts to uplift the status of Umuahia from a glorified village into a befitting state capital.

The Commissioner who was flanked at the briefing by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mrs Ngozi Okoronkwo; and her Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs counterpart, Uzor Nwachukwu, said other important city roads including Umuahia -Ikot Ekpene Road; and Aba/Owerri Road, would soon get the attention of Government.

Petrol Price Increases To N595 Per Litre

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Bayelsa State was on Tuesday hit by the sudden hike in the pump price of petrol as some independent oil marketers operating in the state increased the cost of the product from N515 to N595 per litre.

Checks showed that filling stations operated by the NNPCL and PADOS along the Sani Abacha Expressway and the Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa had started selling fuel at N595 per litre.

However, Rainoil facilities located along the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road and the Isaac Boro Expressway increased their pump price of the product to N591 per litre while SOBAZ re-adjusted their meter to reflect N590 per litre.

TLucky (

)