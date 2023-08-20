Today’s Headlines: Jonathan Arrives Zimbabwe Ahead Of Election, Niger Republic Military Ruler Warns Against Any Attack

Photos credit from google

Jonathan Arrives Zimbabwe Ahead General Elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has travelled to Zimbabwe ahead of the nation’s general elections.

Zimbabweans would on August 23 go to the polls to select new leaders.

Jonathan, in a post on his verified Facebook page, said he arrived Harare on Saturday ahead of the elections.

The former President said he led other members of the the Joint African Union (AU), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Mission to Zimbabwe in order to observe the polls; stressing that he was looking forward to a fulfilling experience.

“I thank the Zimbabwean Government, the AU and COMESA as well as Ambassador Zachariah Ifu and other officials of Nigerian High Commission, for a warm reception,” he stated.

Niger Republic Military Ruler Warns Against Any Attack

Niger’s new military ruler said Saturday a transition of power would not go beyond three years, and warned that any attack on the country would not be easy for those involved.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power,” General Abdourahamane Tiani said in a televised address. Any transition of power “would not go beyond three years”, he said.

But he added: “If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think.”

He also said: “ECOWAS is getting ready to attack Niger by setting up an occupying army in collaboration with a foreign army,” without saying which country he meant.

Niger Nationals In Kano Condemn Coup, Call For Bazoum’s Release

Niger Republic nationals residing in Kano State, Nigeria, have voiced their strong condemnation of the recent military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratically elected government.

In a peaceful protest held on Saturday, the Chairman of the group, Lawalli Barma, passionately appealed for the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family, and all individuals reportedly abducted during the military intervention of July 16, 2023.

“We ask without conditions, the release of His Excellency, President Mohamed Bazoum, rightfully elected by the sovereign people of Niger, as well as his family and all other kidnapped persons,” he said at the event.

Nigerians must accept S’Court decision on elections – Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said he was surprised that the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu has not been able to ‘perform well’ since it took over office on May 29, adding that all is not well with the country.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the country, noting that the ‘relative peace’ presently enjoyed in the nation must not be taken for granted.

He made these remarks on Saturday at the 10th Convention of the Catholic Men Organisation, Lagos Archdiocese, held at St Gregory’s College, Ikoyi.

