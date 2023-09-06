Today’s Headlines: Join hands with Tinubu – Group urges Atiku, Obi, NFF didn’t sack me – Waldrum

Join hands with Tinubu – Group urges Atiku, Obi

The Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) has called on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), to support President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing development agenda.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja during a solidarity work in support of President Tinubu, the national coordinator of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi, said both Atiku and Obi should accept the outcome of the tribunal judgement.

He said CGGCI embarked on the solidarity walk to celebrate the mandate of the people willingly given to President Tinubu, which has also been affirmed by the court

Ogenyi said: “It is a great indication that the world has agreed with the mandate of the Nigerian people that Asiwaju still remains the choice of the people.”

Asked for his message for both Atiku and Obi, he added: “They are Nigerians. But we, Nigerians, refused them the mandate to lead us through the ballot. They should accept the verdict of the court and move on with the President.

“We are saying that Atiku, Peter Obi, and Kwankwaso are all welcome to be part of the administration. All we want is to ensure the success and progress of the Nigerian system, which we believe is going to be attainable under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.”

NFF didn’t sack me – Waldrum

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum said he was bemused by stories making the rounds in the media (not The PUNCH) that he had been sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation, noting that his contract with the country is still running,PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Waldrum was appointed by the NFF in 2020 and led the Super Falcons to the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco as well as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m seeing reports that I’ve been sacked but my contract doesn’t end until October 31,” Waldrum told PUNCH Sports Extra.

With the NFF yet to decide on his extension, the American is still in line to be in the dugout when the Super Falcons face Ethiopia in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers between October 23-31.

NLC strike stalls tribunal judgement in Ogun

The ongoing two days warning strike called by leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday stalled a judgement by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as judicial workers in the State shut gate of the court in Abeokuta.

The NASS tribunal had fixed Wednesday for the judgement in a petition filed against the Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola.

The petition marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 was filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dada Ganiyu Adeleke.

It was reliably gathered that leaders of the State chapter of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) locked gate of the Magistrates’ Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, venue of the tribunal’s sitting, in compliance with the ongoing two-day warning strike.

Abia Warriors declare two players missing

Abia Warriors have declared that Henry Udezuka and Christian Uzorji have both absconded from the team’s camp.

The club’s management disclosed this in a press release made available to DAILY POST.

The Abia-based outfit maintained that the duo are still members of the club.

“This is to bring to the notice of the public that Henry Udezuka & Christian Uzorji have both absconded from the club after receiving their entitlement up to July 2023.

“The two players are bonafide players of Abia Warriors FC & have not been released to join any other club.

“The Public, NPFL clubs, NNL clubs, & other clubs are hereby notified of this development & to be properly communicated.” the release stated.

