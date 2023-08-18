Today’s Headlines: Jega leads observer team to Zimbabwe polls, Ondo oil palm factory projects 5,000 Jobs

Jega leads observer team to Zimbabwe polls

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Atttahiru Jega, has been named by Carter Centre as the leader of its international election observation mission to Zimbabwe.

The Carter Centre had in late July launched its mission following an invitation from the authorities of Zimbabwe and accreditation of its observers by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

A statement from the Director of its Democracy Programme, David Carroll, forwarded to The PUNCH by Jega on Thursday in Abuja said he had accepted the offer.

“It’s an honour to lead the centre’s mission to observe Zimbabwe’s August 23 harmonised elections. I urge all Zimbabweans, including political party members, candidates and voters, to show their commitment to democracy and peaceful elections,” Jega said.

Ondo oil palm factory projects 5,000 jobs

The Ondo State Government has said it remained committed to the development of agriculture, in a bid to generate revenue and provide employment for the youth.

The state Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Agriculture and Agric-business, Mr Akin Olotu, said the government had begun to construct an oil palm factory.

He said the factory would be inaugurated by the governor in a few months.

Olotu, who stated this while addressing journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday, said the factory would be producing 720 metric tons of palm oil per day.

How NPA Increased Export From 2.2m MT In 2019 To 5.5m In 2022

LAGOS – Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has explained that trade facilitation role and creation of enabling business environment by the Authority contributed in growing Nigerian export from 2.2 million metric tons in 2019 to 5.5 million metric tons in 2022.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the 2023 edition of Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar held in Lagos, the NPA MD said hopes are high for increased volume this as 3.5 million metric tons of export has been processed through the nation’s ports as at June 2023.

According to him, the NPA studied the various issues confronting exporters trying to use the ports and fashioned out solutions with the support of other agencies of government.

Over 1,680 Nigerian schoolchildren kidnapped since Chibok incident — SCI

Over 1,680 schoolchildren have been kidnapped since the 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State, with fear of attacks stopping many others from ever attending school.

A group, Save the Children International, SCI, which disclosed this in a statement issued by the Media Manager, Kunle Olawoyin, yesterday, said the kidnap of the Chibok schoolgirls sparked the #BringBackOurGirls movement and protests that attracted public support from celebrities and public figures, including Malala Yousafzai, Hillary Clinton, and then First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“However, new data analysis by Save the Children reveals that attacks on schools have been on the spotlight and highlights the violence that schoolchildren and teachers face across Nigeria.

The statement read: “In addition to the abductions, over 180 schoolchildren were killed and nearly 90 injured in 70 attacks between April 2014 and December 2022, with an estimated 60 school staff kidnapped and 14 killed. Twenty-five school buildings were reportedly destroyed during that period.”

