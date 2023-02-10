Today’s Headlines: Jandor Can’t Be Lagos Governor—Fashola, We‘ve Received Funds For Elections—INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jandor Can’t Be Lagos Governor—Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has taken a swipe at the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Source: Punch paper

The former governor of Lagos said Jandor lacked the experience to govern Lagos, according to a video posted on Twitter by the state’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday.

The PDP candidate, who worked with the state Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, however, said handling

a camera was not his job description.

We‘ve Received Funds For Elections—INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that all funds required to conduct the 2023 elections have been sent to the Commission and allayed fears that it was having financial constraints.

Source: Vanguard papers

The INEC Kaduna State Admin Secretary, Auwal Mashi, stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting and training of members of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) on the workings of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“Let me use this opportunity to tell you that, all funds for the execution of the general election have been sent to us. Everything that is required in term of financing have already been received and that include for transportation, payment of ad-hoc staff and others; everything has been sent to us,” he said.

Polls: VCs, ASUU disagree as FG shuts varsities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has condemned the directive of the National Universities Commissions to the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities that universities should be shut to enable students to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Punch paper

The NUC gave the directive in a letter on Tuesday addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and Directors of Inter-university Centres.

The commission noted that the directive was based on the instruction of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Seun Kuti vs Peter Okoye: Again Tinubu, Obi divide celebrities

Nigerians have continued to react to the back and forth between the famous Nigerian singer and internet personality, Peter Okoye and his colleague in the industry, Seun Kuti, over support for presidential candidates in the 2023 elections.

Source: Daily Post

Recall that Seun Kuti who is the youngest son of the Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti had in his recent interview on TheMicOnPodcast described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, as an opportunist. He had insisted that no politician can save the country except for Nigerians themselves.

Highlighting how Peter Obi is an opportunist who moved to a “socialist party, after losing the primaries at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP”, Seun stated that Obi is just an internet president whose election starts and ends on social media.

All States Not With You On Naira Swap, Edo Govt Tells El-Rufai

The Edo State Government has distanced itself from the comments and moves by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and some other governors against the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Source: Channels TV

In a statement by Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the state government said the Kaduna State Governor does not speak for Edo State and urged for “guided utterances and inferences in such critical matters, especially in the heat of the political season”.

“The Edo State Government distances itself from the comments and moves by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and some other governors against the currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” he said.

