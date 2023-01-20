Today’s Headlines: I’ve Personal Issues With Atiku-Ortom, Gunmen Abduct Six Pupils In Nasarawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I ‘ve personal issues with Atiku, says Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has revealed that aside from the general issues which the G-5 Governors have against the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, he has a personal one against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that politics was a game of interests and that as governor of Benue State, his interest and driving force was the safety and well being of the people of the state.

According to him, any candidate whose interest clashes with that of Benue people cannot enjoy his support nor that of the citizens and residents of the state.

UPDATED: Gunmen abduct six pupils in Nasarawa

No fewer than six pupils at the Local Government Education Authority Primary School, Alwaza, in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have been kidnapped by heavily armed men who stormed the school premises on Friday morning.

A source in the community who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that the incident occurred at 7 am in the morning when other pupils of the school were still arriving for the day’s activities.

He said, “The entire incident is very confusing. We never expected that such a thing could happen in our community.

Peter Obi As Anambra Governor Didn’t Allow Labour Party’s Campaigns Despite Paying For Venue – Governor Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has scolded the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, while describing them as being petty.

Soludo reminded Obi and his supporters that as Anambra State governor, Obi did not allow the LP to campaign at a venue in the state, despite paying for the venue.

SaharaReporters had reported that Labour Party and its supporters accused Soludo’s administration of dismantling the campaign billboard of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party despite paying for it.

APC Presidential Council Drags Atiku, ICPC, EFCC To Court, Seeks Arrest Of PDP Candidate For Alleged Misappropriation Of Public Funds

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has dragged former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar before an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Keyamo is seeking an order of the court to arrest and investigate Atiku over bank accounts used as “Special Purpose Vehicles” to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007.

In the Suit marked No: FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023, which SaharaReporters sighted on Friday, Festus Keyamo, SAN is listed as Plaintiff while, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Code Of Conduct Bureau, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission were listed as Defendants 1 to 4.

