Today’s Headlines: I’ve Never Given CAN N1 Before – Obi, Tinubu Denies Hoarding New Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ve Never Given CAN N1 Before – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from the alleged claim that he gave the Christian religious bodies under the umbrella of the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria the sum of N2 billion to support his candidacy in the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Punch paper

Obi made the revelation while speaking on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Monday evening.

The PUNCH had on Sunday reported that a viral petition allegedly written by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and dated December 15, 2022, was addressed to the CAN President.

Photos Credit: Google

Tinubu Denies Hoarding New Naira Notes

The camp of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has debunked the claim of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party that he is hoarding billions of new notes in certain states ahead of the general elections.

Source: Punch paper

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mahmud Jega.

The reaction was coming hours after the PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on Tinubu and governors of APC states to immediately release the billions of new notes allegedly in their custody.

2023: Peter Obi’s Labour Party collapses structure, declares support for PDP in Ogun

Some members of the Labour Party have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State.

DAILY POST reports that the LP loyalists in Ewekoro Local Government collapsed their structure to support and vote the PDP in the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Source: Daily Post

PDP Senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, Olumide Aderinokun, received the former Peter Obi supporters into his party during his campaign tour of Ewekoro LG on Monday.

Why we endorsed Tinubu for presidency – Christian Clerics Congress

The Clerics Congress of Nigeria (CCN) a group of Christian leaders has said Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress, APC is the only one among the candidates in the February 25 presidential election capable of changing the trajectory of leadership in Nigeria at this critical moment.

Source: PM

“After a cursory look at the presidential aspirant and without any dent of sentiment attached, we have found one candidate suitable to deliver the required needed result, needed to take our nation out of the present predicament and usher her into required development that will take us to the next level,” he said.

The group, led by Bishop Timothy Cheren, spoke to journalists in Abuja on Monday during which they endorsed the APC presidential candidate.

Ignore Fake On Elections Postponement, Says INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news that the chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, may bow to pressure and postpone the general elections over the naira crisis in the country.

Source: Leadership

The nation’s electoral body had fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for February 25, the Governorship and State Assemblies polls were scheduled for March 11.

In a tweet captioned ‘Fake Alert” last night, INEC said, “Our attention has been drawn to a fake report circulating on social media with the title: “INEC May Postpone Feb 25 Election by a Week or Two.

Naira crisis has brought hunger, anger, says Sultan

The protracted naira crisis has caused hunger and anger in the land, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, lamented yesterday.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the problem to prevent an uprising.

Source: The Nation

The new naira scarcity has been worsened by the refusal of banks to accept the deposit of old notes.

As a result, many businesses yesterday insisted on only new notes.

WaterGo (

)