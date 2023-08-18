Today’s Headlines: It’s Your Turn, Patience Jonathan Tells Remi Tinubu, NNPCL secures $3b emergency loan to strengthen the naira

It’s Your Turn, Patience Jonathan Tells Remi Tinubu



Dame Patience Jonathan has told Senator Oluremi Tinubu that it is her turn to be the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Jonathan said this during her solidarity visit to the wife of President Tinubu at the presidential villa Abuja on Wednesday.

While thanking her for making an impact on the lives of Nigerian women, Jonathan’s wife promised that the first lady would receive all the necessary support to record success.

The ex-president’s wife said it was pertinent for her to reciprocate by giving the former Lagos senator all support and encouragement to move the nation forward.

Jonathan commended women groups for their support for the president and his wife and urged them to maintain their support for the government to sustain the patriotic efforts.

NNPCL secures $3b emergency loan to strengthen the naira



The Naira on Wednesday got some relief as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited signed a commitment letter and term sheet with the Afrexim Bank for an emergency $3bn crude oil repayment loan.

According to a very brief statement from the NNPCL, the signing was conducted in the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The loan is expected to provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPCL to assist the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms targeted at foreign exchange market stabilization.

It was noted that NNPC Ltd and Afrexim Bank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3billion crude oil repayment loan.

Tribunal reserves judgment as parties adopt address



The Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgement in the petition by Barr Chijioke Edeoga the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, challenging the election of Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18 governorship election in the State.

Edeoga is challenging the declaration of Mbah by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the winner of the governorship election in the State.

All the parties adopted their final addresses before the tribunal on Wednesday.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Kudirat Morayo Akano, said the date would be duly communicated to the parties.

Adopting his final address, Edeoga’s counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, asked the tribunal to hold the position of his clients and grant the reliefs sought.

This, he said, was because it had been established beyond any reasonable doubt that Mbah was at the time of the election not constitutionally qualified to contest having presented a forged certificate of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to INEC.

Okun traditional rulers to honour Tinubu’s daughter in Kabba



The Okun Area Traditional Council set to confer the traditional title of Aare Oja of Okunland on the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Afolasade Mujidat Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu.

A statement from the palace of the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman, Okun Area Traditional Council, Oba (Dr) Solomon Dele Owoniyi, disclosed that the event would be held in the royal court of Kabba on the 27 of this month.

Traditional rulers from all the Local Government Areas in Okunland will be joined at the ceremony by leaders of Okun people, market leaders across the area and the representatives of civil society organisations.

The statement said the title would be conferred on Chief (Mrs.) Tinubu-Ojo in recognition of her achievements as the nation’s foremost market leader as well as in appreciation of her efforts at improving the lot of women in Lagos.

