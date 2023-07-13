Today’s Headlines: It’s Unacceptable That Hundreds Of Lives Are Wasted_Obi; Subsidy: Tinubu Calls For Patience, Promises To Roll Out Palliatives

It’s Unacceptable That Hundreds Of Innocent Lives Are Wasted In Nigeria, Says Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, has said it is unacceptable for hundreds of lives to be wasted in Nigeria.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Obi lamented the state of insecurity in the country, including in the North Central and South East regions.

He said, “The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South East are all becoming very worrisome.

“The violent attacks in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau lately took a new twist with high records of kidnapping, arson, and loss of human lives. According to the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report, over 1230 Nigerians were killed.

“79 of them security operatives, with over 600 abductions in the first quarter of this year alone. With what has been happening in the North Central and Zamfara state lately the figure as of today will be mind-boggling even far more than the deaths recorded in Russia/Ukraine ongoing carnage.

“It’s unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives will continue to be wasted in Nigeria needlessly through communal clashes, bandits, and kidnapping activities.

Tinubu Calls For Patience

Photos Credits: Channels TV

Against the backdrop of the removal of fuel subsidy, President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient, promising that he will come up with palliatives to assuage the sufferings.

The Chairman of the class of 1999 Governors, Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, conveyed the President’s message after a closed-door meeting of the class of 1999 Governors, in the Council Chamber at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents, the former governor, who expressed the President’s dream to foster a better nation, asserted that the issue of subsidy is gone forever, expressing the belief that the situation will soon normalise.

The group’s chairman further underlined that all hands be on deck to foster a greater nation, particularly as the issues are beyond party politics.

Police parade 53 suspects in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 53 suspects on various crimes in Imo state, at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while parading the suspects.

The police said the suspects were arrested because of the operational strategies the command introduced.

According to the police, “Imo State Police Command has continued to roll out workable administrative and operational strategies aimed at discharging the Constitutional mandate of the Force and providing a security atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive in the State.

“These strategies have proven to be effective as I parade before you today a total of 53 suspects, largely males with just 2 females. These are suspects that were, evidentially linked with various Criminal cases ranging from Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, Defilement, Kidnapping, Child Trafficking, IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, Unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, Receiving of Stolen Properties, and Car Snatching and Vandalization of NEPA cables.”

Thunderstrike Kills 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Kwara

Photo credit: channels television

Thunderstrike has reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers in the agrarian Oro Ago community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the incident, linked to the efforts of the local vigilance team in the Igbomina Kwara axis aimed at checking security challenges in the area, happened three days ago.

In a viral video of the incident, it was gathered that the victims of the thunderstrike were suspected members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who reportedly operated in Iwo, Osun State about two weeks ago.

Venomnews (

)