Today’s Headlines: It’s too early to cry, Tinubu yet to unfold his policies, Group Hails DSS DG

It’s too early to cry, Tinubu yet to unfold his policies – SDP’s Adewole Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said it is too early to decry the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Adebayo stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

There has been public outcry following the hike in fuel prices from N537 to N620 in the nation’s capital and other parts of the country.

Reacting to the present economic crisis occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on Nigerians, Adewole noted that Tinubu is yet to unfold his own policies.

Adebayo said some of the measures President Tinubu is currently taking were based on what he met on ground.

Group Hails DSS DG For Bravery, Professionalism

A social political group, Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has praised the Directorate of State Service (DSS) for upholding professionalism and securing the country from democratic forces.

CAGG said the Yusuf Magaji Bichi-led DSS has secretly chased away persons who have conspired to tear the country apart for their selfish ambitions.

The group also called on Nigerians to support the DSS and expose whatever plans of evil persons who want to see Nigerians die and suffer the collapse of the country.

The group believes that under the renewed hope driven by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the professionalism and performance of security agencies would be massively boosted to rid the current spate of killings and other criminal activities.

Naira appreciates, exchanges for 793.70/$

The naira appreciated against the United States dollar on the Investor & Exporter forex window on Wednesday, closing at 793.70/$.

The local currency had earlier traded at N825 a week earlier on the I&E window.

According to figures obtained from the FMDQ, the trading, which commenced at 778.07/$ on Wednesday reached a high of 853/$ before closing at 793.70/$.

Some Bureau de Change operators who spoke to our correspondent said the dollar was bought and sold at N820 and N825 at the parallel market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, in recent weeks, directed Deposit Money Banks to remove the rate cap on the naira at the I&E window to allow for a free float of the national currency against the dollar and other global currencies.

Equating N-Delta amnesty programme to northern bandits is criminal — Clark

South South leader, Pa Edwin Clark, has taken a swipe at those equating Niger Delta Amnesty programme with northern bandits, saying it was criminal to think in that direction.

The Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, said it was criminal to compare what he said was the legitimate agitators of the region to blood sucking bandits in the north.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, at his Asokoro residence, Abuja, the elder statesman, said that his first reaction to those who compare the murderous blood sucking bandits from the northern part of the country, with the legitimate agitators from the Niger Delta, is that of pity at their ignorance on national affairs.

He said like others before him, Yerima is confusing two contemporary security issues– blatant criminality by the bandits in the north, and agitation over oil resources in Niger Delta.

