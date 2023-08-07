Today’s Headlines: Its Time To Return To APC- Ganduje Taunts Kwankwaso,Anambra wins gold, silver, at national schools taekwondo competition

It’s Time To Return To APC- Ganduje Taunts Kwankwaso

Photo credit: daily trust

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the time is ripe for Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to joining the ruling party.

Kwankwaso had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before moving to the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), where he contested the 2023 Presidential election.

The former Kano state Governor said now that he is in charge of the party affairs, Kwankwaso can rejoin the ruling party.

(Photo credit: Google)

Anambra Wins Gold

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

TWO students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University HIgh School, Awka, have won gold and silver medals in the just concluded Inspector General of Police Taekwondo Championship held in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

UNIZIK High School represented the state in the competition.

The winners, Moneme Benedict Ozioma and Moneme Hillary, who incidentally are brothers, won the gold medal in the junior category and silver medal respectively.

Flood Wreaks Havoc In Ondo Communities

Photo credit: daily post

Residents of the Igbobini and Ilu Agbo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, over the weekend, appealed to the state government for assistance as flood wreaked havoc in their communities.

The devastating flood was said to have been the aftermath of three days of heavy rainfall in the area.

It was gathered that the flood caused significant damage in both communities, forcing affected residents to seek refuge at a primary school in Ilu Agbo.

21 Injured, Buildings Collapse As 5.4 Quake Hits East China

Photo credit: channels television

A shallow 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern China in the early hours of Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with state media reporting at least 21 people injured and dozens of buildings collapsed.

The quake, which struck at 2:33 am (1833 GMT Saturday), hit 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of the city of Dezhou in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

It was the strongest to hit the province in more than a decade, state-run tabloid the Global Times said.

TLucky (

)