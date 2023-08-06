Today’s Headlines: It’s Time To Return To APC- Ganduje Taunts Kwankwaso, SERAP Sues Tinubu Over Failure To Publish Spending Details Of N400bn Fuel Subsidy Savings.

It’s Time To Return To APC- Ganduje Taunts Kwankwaso

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the time is ripe for Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to joining the ruling party.

Kwankwaso had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before moving to the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), where he contested the 2023 Presidential election.

The former Kano state Governor said now that he is in charge of the party affairs, Kwankwaso can rejoin the ruling party.

SERAP Sues Tinubu Over Failure To Publish Spending Details Of N400bn Fuel Subsidy Savings.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over “the failure to publish spending details of about N400bn so far saved as a result of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol.”

The suit followed reports that the Federal Government has saved N400bn within the four weeks following the implementation of the removal of subsidy on petrol policy.”

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1514/2023 filed last week at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to publish details of spending of about N400 billion saved as a result of the removal of subsidy on petrol on 29 May, 2023.”

SERAP is also seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to provide details of the plans on how the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol, including specific projects on which the funds would be spent.”

SERAP is also seeking: “an order of mandamus to compel President Tinubu to provide details of the mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are not diverted into private pockets.”

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “Nigerians have the right to know how the savings are spent. Disclosing the spending details of the savings would reduce the risks of corruption in the spending of the funds.”

War In Niger Will Engulf West Africa, Cause Mass Killings, Suffering Of Innocent People, Coalition Of Northern Groups Tells Tinubu

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), an amalgamation of several groups in Northern Nigeria, has stated that waging a war against the Niger Republic will engulf the entire West African subregion and bring about mass killings and suffering of innocent people.

CNG said any military intervention in Niger would be resisted and considered as an invasion by Russia/China, Mali and Burkina Faso, which could get messy and protracted.

It added that about seven northern Nigerian states that share a border with Niger Republic namely Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno will be negatively affected.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the CNG spokesman, Comrade Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who noted that Nigeria would be expected to expend billions of naira to execute the war when the country is grappling with harsh economic realities.

The coalition explained that the cutting off of power supply to Niger by Nigeria could be interpreted as illegal as the supply of power to Niger, Benin and Togo is based on Multilateral Energy Sales Agreement on the basis that they would not dam the waters that feed Nigeria’s major power plants in Kainji, Shiroro and Jebba.

CNG, however, caĺled on the Nigerian government not to rush into war without exhausting every economic and diplomatic means to pressure the junta in Niger to return power to the democratically elected government.

The statement reads in part, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), in its usual tradition, has watched and observed with raft attention the unfolding scenario in Niger Republic since July 26, 2023, when the country’s Commander of the Presidential Guards, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power.

“The CNG notes also the critical situation Nigeria is in, in the context of a complex chain of intrigues and intricacies of international politics involving the western powers, Russian eastern block, China, African community and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) headed by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Police arrest Zamfara notorious kidnapper, female informant

The Zamfara State police command has arrested one notorious kidnapper, Lawali Danhajiya, whom it said specialised in abducting people of Gusau, the state capital.

Also arrested was a female informant, Umma Zubairu, who worked for a dreaded bandit kingpin, Dan Karami.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Gusau, the spokesperson for the command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said the suspected kidnapper, Danhajiya, had been terrorising the Saminaka area in Gusau town, the state capital.

He said, “The Police Tactical Team attached to Gusau Area Command acted on actionable intelligence that led to the arrest of the notorious kidnapper, Danhajiya.“

In the course of investigation, one Mika’ilu lbrahim “m” of Saminaka clearly identified the suspect as one of the bandits that kidnapped him sometime in March 2023 at his residence in Saminaka area. Another victim named Aina’u Aliyu “f” of Saminaka area also identified the suspect as the one who kidnapped her on 22nd June, 2023.”

Abubakar stated that the case was under investigation, adding that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

