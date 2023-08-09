Today’s Headlines: It’s Time To Forgive, Move On—Adeleke Tells Osun PDP Members; Tinubu Meets Wike, El-Rufai At Aso Villa

It’s Time To Forgive, Move On—Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged party members in the state to forgive those who worked against the party and concentrate on delivering good governance.

This is as he said he will work as much as he dances, saying his dancing is his way of praising God for the grace of his life.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders to nominate a replacement for the late Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo, the Governor said the party must embrace those returning to the fold and build the party for future victory.

He added that even as a governor, he believes in party supremacy and would ensure party discipline in all activities, including the appointment of caretaker committee members into the local government administration in the state.

Tinubu Meets Wike, El-Rufai At Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with former governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The ex-governors arrived at the State House separately.

Wike entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock at about 1:40 p.m. while El-Rufai came in at about 2 p.m.

The two are ministerial nominees and have both been screened by the Senate.

While Wike has been confirmed, El-Rufai is yet to get the nod of the Senate as his confirmation was put on hold over an alleged security report.

2023 Election: All eyes now on judiciary — Catholic bishops

Catholic Bishops have appealed to the Judiciary to save the Nigeria’s democracy, arguing that all eyes are now on it to remedy the obvious irregularities that marred the 2023 general elections.

The Bishops of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province who met in Umuahia, Abia State, expressed disappointment over the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to live up to its promise to deliver a credible poll.

In a communiqué issued after their meeting at Umuahia Diocesan Secretariat, the Bishops urged the Judiciary to redeem the situation in the interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The hope, at the moment is that the judiciary will rise up to the challenge and rescue our ailing democratic experiment”, the communique read in part.

The Bishops accused INEC of colluding with corrupt politicians to compromise the polls.

US, France Using Nigeria To Attack Niger—El-Zakzaky Advises Tinubu

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against attacking Niger Republic.

El-Zakzaky alleged that France and the United States, US, are trying to use Nigeria to attack Niger Republic.

He said Tinubu should understand that Nigeria and Niger Republic are one going by history, noting that such a move was shocking.

He stressed that Tinubu should reconsider the planned attack on Niger Republic.

In a statement he signed, El-Zakzaky traced the historical unity between Nigeria and Niger.

