Today’s Headlines: It’s The Turn Of Youths To Take Back Nigeria – Obi, Biden Names Chief Of Staff

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s The Turn Of Youths To Take Back Nigeria – Obi

(Photo Credit: The Cable)

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says he is going to stop the poverty cycle in Nigeria if elected.

Obi spoke on Friday at a town hall engagement with students of the University of Abuja.

The LP candidate said the elections are about the youth, and that they should seize the opportunity to make a difference.

He said the education sector will not suffer under his watch if elected, adding that Nigeria’s problems revolve around political leadership that has failed the country.

Biden Names Ex-Aide Jeff Zients As New Chief Of Staff

(Photo Credit: PM )

President Joe Biden on Friday appointed his former top COVID-19 aide, Jeff Zients, to the position of White House Chief of Staff.

As Chief of Staff, Zients will manage the president’s access, set his agenda, communicate with political power brokers, and serve as a crisis manager and sounding board for ideas.

Zients succeeds Ron Klain, who guided Biden through his first two years in office.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Court Sacks Nigerian Senator, Orders Fresh Election

(Photo Credit: Premium Times)

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East district, Albert Akpan, over his defection, last year, from the People Democratic Party arty (PDP).

The court declared his seat vacant and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election to fill it within 14 days, counting from 20 January when the judgement was delivered.

Although Mr Akpan was recently convicted and jailed for corruption, his sacking by the court has nothing to do with that.

His sacking by the court is based on his defection from the PDP to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Tinubu Congratulates Oyetola, Says Victory Is Triumph Of Perseverance

(Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a goodwill message to the former governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun election petition tribunal.

The 3-man election tribunal chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume on Friday in Osogbo ruled that Oyetola is the duly elected governor of the state and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a Certificate of Return to Oyetola while declaring the result that produced Ademola Adeleke as Governor as null and void.

TLucky (

)