Today’s Headlines: It’s payback time, Buhari should campaign for Tinubu– Onanuga, Atsu found dead

2023: It’s payback time, Buhari should campaign for Tinubu – Onanuga

Barely one week to the forthcoming presidential election, a spokesperson for Tinubu, Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has insisted that his principal deserves the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement is contained in a post via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Onanuga noted that Tinubu campaigned vigorously for Buhari during the 2015 presidential election, adding that he (Buhari) should do the same for Tinubu now that he is running for president.

He wrote, “Tinubu then in 2014/2015 campaigning vigorously for Muhammadu Buhari in Abeokuta. It should be payback time, I believe.”

Christian Atsu found dead under Turkey earthquake rubble

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead in the earthquake rubble in Turkey.

His manager, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

He said: “We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.

The 31-year-old played for the Turkish Super league club Hatayspor and the Ghanaian National team.

Siblings, Pastor die inside well in Osun

There was tragedy in the Ojoro area of Owode Ede, Ede North local government area of Osun State when three persons died after being trapped inside a well.

DAILY POST gathered that two of the deceased were siblings who worked as masons known in local parlance as bricklayers.

It was also gathered that the masons; Waliu Adediran, 31 years old and his younger brother 22-year-old Lateef Adediran were contracted to work on the building construction project of a 46-year-old pastor identified as Pastor Adebayo Oluwasina when the incident occurred.

Residents of the area, who witnessed the incident, recalled that it happened around 9:00am on Friday.

Speaking anonymously, one of the residents revealed that the brothers had commenced work as planned and Lateef was drawing water from the well when his drawer fell into the well and he went about to recover it.

Police Arrest Female Gunrunner, Seven Others In Zamfara

Police in Zamfara State have arrested a female gunrunner who specialises in supplying arms and ammunition to bandits operating in the state

The spokesperson of the State Police Command Mohammed Shehu made this known while addressing newsmen at the police headquarters in Gusau town the state capital on Friday.

Shehu said the woman, Fatima Sani, 35 years old, was arrested following an intelligence report that she was bringing arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara State from Lafiya town in Nasarawa State.

He stated that on 13th February 2023, police detectives arrested the suspected female gunrunner in possession of 325 rounds of live ammunition, following the intelligence information obtained about her movement with the said exhibit from Lafia in Nassarawa State to a notorious bandit’s kingpin operating in Zamfara forest.

Similarly, the Zamfara police arrested members of a six-man gang including a thirty-year-old kidnapper who masterminded the abduction of his own mother and was given N1m after the payment of N30m as a ransom for her release.

Obaseki Has No Right To Order My Arrest, Says Oshiomhole

A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has dismissed the call for his arrest by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying his successor has no right to give such an order.

The two political gladiators have been at odds for years, a feud that led to Obaseki, elected in 2016 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his first term, forced to defect to the Peoples Demcoratic Party where his re-election bid was achieved in 2020.

On Wednesday, violent protests in the state over a controversial naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the ensuing scarcity of new currency prompted a response by the state government in which it accused Oshiomhole of masterminding the demonstrations.

But Oshiomhole, addressing journalists in Edo State on Friday, said his reaction to the allegation was one of amusement.

Oshiomhole revealed his idea of an ideal political leader and how government should respond.

Ondo cleric shoots self, dies hunting for antelope

A 60-year-old Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Idahun, Oba-Ile, Akure, Ondo state, Pastor George Olusanya Omoolorun, has reportedly shot himself after aiming at an antelope. Reports had it that the gun after it was shot by the cleric who also hunted for bush meats, backfired and hit him in the stomach and he died.

The ugly incident occurred at Apeju Street, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

Sources said that the hunter and father of four, left his house for his farm near Airport road, in Akure, in his car.

He was said to have left his car at the entrance of the farm before embarking on the hunting expedition.

Speaking with newsmen, a family member said that the wife raised the alarm after the victims didn’t return home after the hunting expenditure. According to him”The wife became afraid and called the deceased’s sister and some other neighbours who embarked on a search for him.

“By the time they got to the farm, they met him lying helpless on the ground with the mysterious antelope, standing by his side. “They met him in the bush with his hand held onto his body where he sustained bullet wound.

“They also, met the antelope beside the hunter, unhurt, but was caught when it tried to escape.

