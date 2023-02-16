Today’s Headlines: It’s Over-Wike Insists G55 Govs Will Never Sit Down With Atiku, Six Died In Kwara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s over – Wike insists G-5 Governors will never sit down with Atiku.﻿

Photo credit: Daillypost

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has ruled out any chance of him and his political allies negotiating with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, before the general elections.Wike spoke at a media chat held in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

A group of five governors known as the G5, led by Wike is against the presidential bid of Atiku.

Photo credit: Google

His allies include Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Wike claimed that the timeframe for resolving the grievance of the G5 is “over” and he is “not ready to sit down with anybody again”.

“No, we can’t do that; it’s over! We have said it and there is nothing anybody can do about it now,” he said.

Six die in Kwara.

Photo credit: Punchng

Six persons were on Wednesday killed in a road crash which occurred at Ganmo along Ilorin/Omu-Aran Road, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the multiple accidents involved a commercial Suzuki bus with registration number BDJ-134XB and a blue DAF (ABC435XN) loaded with onions coming from Sokoto state.

Eyewitnesses attributed the cause of the accident to speeding. The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ade Ogidan, confirmed the accident and said nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“The accident involved 15 people, all males, with six killed and nine others sustaining head injuries and fractures.

“The victims have been taken to the UITH, Ilorin for treatment while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital,” Ogidan said.

Coup allegation: Fani-Kayode playing APC’s script –Atiku’s aide.

Photo credit:

The Peoples Democratic Party has taken a swipe at the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council for defending the Director of Special Projects and New media of the campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Recall that The PUNCH reported how Fani-Kayode was grilled by the Department of State Services on Monday and Wednesday for allegedly making a social media post, accusing Atiku and some army generals of plotting to stage a coup. However, he has expressed regret over his comment.

While Fani-Kayode was being grilled by the DSS, he was also invited by the Nigeria Police Force over an issue alike, which compelled the Tinubu campaign to call on the police in a statement.

New naira: 2.1trn hoarded banknotes have been retrieved – Buhari.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has disclosed that out of the banknotes held outside the banking sector, N2.1 trillion had been successfully retrieved since the beginning of the naira redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Buhari disclosed this on Thursday during a national broadcast to Nigerians.I have been reliably informed that since the commencement of this program, about N2.1 trillion out of the banknotes previously held outside the banking system had been successfully retrieved.

“This represents about 80% of such funds. In short to medium and long terms, therefore, it’s expected that there would be lowering of Inflation as a result of the accompanying decline in the money supply that will slow the pace of inflation, the collapse of Illegal economic activities which would help to stem corruption and acquisition of money through illegal ways, exchange rate stability, availability of easy loans and lowering of interest rates,” he said.

Crownprincess (

)