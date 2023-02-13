This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: It’s impossible — Dele Momodu says Obi will never win the election , Oyedepo Declares 3 Days Fasting, prayers to reclaim Nigeria

Obi will never win the election —Dele Momudu

A spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign council, PPC, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi will never win the forthcoming presidential election.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Peter Obi is one of the leading candidates in the presidential election, with Bola Tinubu representing the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Atiku Abubakar standing in for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The PDP chieftain was specifically responding to a poll result released on Friday which rated the LP candidate as having a 95 percent chance of winning the election.

Appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Monday, Dele Momodu said Obi cannot win in the Northern part of the country. ‘‘In the South West, I can tell you that three people are going to share Lagos votes Tinubu, Peter Ob, I, and Atiku. There’s nothing to argue about it this time.

Oyedepo Declares 3day Fasting, Prayers to Reclaim Nigeria

Ahead of the general elections, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Worldwide, LFC, also called Winners Chapel David Olaniyi Oyedepo has declared three days of prayer and fasting to save the soul of Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard News

Speaking during the Church’s 3rd service in Ota, Oyedepo who had consistently warned against voting President Buhari into power said we need to beg for forgiveness of sins. He said:” This came with a note of urgency. How many want to see the security of lives and property restored in Nigeria?

How many want to see a nation where parents can send their children and wards to school without the fear of kidnapping, abduction, or evil things? How many want to see the right kind of leaders emerge at all levels in the forthcoming general elections? How many want to see a crisis-free election?

I am directed to declare a 3-day prayer and fasting across the nation.

We must save Nigeria now or never — Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged undecided voters to support him in the forthcoming presidential election.

Source: The Cable

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed the presidential and national assembly elections to hold on February 25. The governorship and state house of assembly polls will take place on March 11. Obi in a post on his official Twitter handle on Monday said Nigeria needs a leader who is capable of moving the country toward the direction of national rebirth.

“Good Morning Nigeria. We are down the stretch with 12 Days to go. I have a message for Nigerians, especially those that are sitting on the fence; It is DECISION TIME!,” he writes. “Every nation has significant moments in its history –when a situation arises, which requires that nation to take specific steps that would mark a turning point. Nigeria is at that historical junction. How we have done as a nation is no longer in debate.

Kwankwaso: I’ll block leakages, and wasteful spending if elected

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says he will block all leakages and wasteful spending if elected.

Source: The Cable

Kwankwaso spoke at the presidential debate organized by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) in collaboration with the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja, on Sunday. The former governor of Kano said his government would create an enabling environment for affordable and reliable electricity, and transportation infrastructure for Nigerians to establish businesses. He said Nigeria has the needed resources to grow its economy.

“In 1999, when I was elected as governor of Kano and sworn in, we had piles of debts, within four years I was able to settle them,” he said. “In those four years, we did not borrow any kobo. We did so much in terms of projects or programs in the education, agriculture, and health sectors. “We electrified over 400 towns and villages. When we left government, even when I went back, eight years after, I could only do very little because most, if not all the towns and the villages in Kano have been electrified.

Content created and supplied by: Comflictreporter (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #impossible #Dele #Momodu #Obi #win #election #Oyedepo #Declares #Days #Fasting #prayers #reclaim #NigeriaToday’s Headlines: It’s impossible — Dele Momodu says Obi will never win the election , Oyedepo Declares 3 Days Fasting, prayers to reclaim Nigeria Publish on 2023-02-13 14:40:14