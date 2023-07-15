Today’s Headlines: It’s Hypocrisy To Arrest Emefiele And Leave Buhari – Lawyers, Matawalle Presents 19 Witnesses Against Gov Lawal-Dare

It’s Hypocrisy To Arrest Emefiele And Leave Buhari – Lawyers

Legal practitioners under the aegis of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy have slammed the State Security Services SSS for arresting and detaining the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele while leaving out his principal and approving authority, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The SSS had in December last year made attempts to arrest Emefiele but was stopped by the Courts.

Emefiele had in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections come under intense scrutiny following the apex bank’s Naira Redesign Policy which many partisans saw as targeting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, then-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Speaking on Arise Television breakfast show monitored Friday in Abuja, Convener, Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, Kingdom Okere, also accused the SSS of framing up Emefiele. He described the arrest as illegal, saying it violated a subsisting order of the Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court.

He consequently called for the sack of the Director General State Services DGSS, Yusuf Bichi, saying there was no reason to have retained him when President Tinubu sacked the Service Chiefs.

Matawalle Present 19 Witnesses Against Gov Lawal-Dare

The Zamfara Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned sitting to July 19 after the former governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, led 19 witnesses to prove his petition against Governor Dauda Lawal-Dare.

Matawalle, candidate of the All Progressives Congress had approached the tribunal challenging the election of Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Petitioner said the March 18, 2023 election was flawed with irregularities and sought the tribunal to declare him the winner of the said election having scored the majority of lawful votes.

He also prayed the tribunal to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue him a new certificate of return.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the petitioner’s lead counsel, Mr Usman Sule SAN, led the 19th witness, Dr Ahmad Kainuwa, who is the Returning Officer of Maradun Local Government Area during the governorship election.

Kainuwa identified the result sheet he collated from the ward collation officers he supervised which was part of the exhibits in evidence and told the tribunal that INEC asked him not to present it but rather announce the result generated from the INEC server.

Traditional Ruler Urges Patience With Tinubu’s Administration

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience and understanding with the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after he paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

He said progress and positive outcomes cannot be achieved without enduring certain challenges and hardships.

Oba Francis Olusola Alao encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast and resilient during this period of transformation, acknowledging that the path to success often entails temporary setbacks.

He stressed the importance of looking beyond immediate difficulties and recognising the long-term benefits that will accrue to the nation.

The monarch expressed a belief that the current government is committed to serving the people and ensuring that the dividends of democracy are delivered to every citizen.

Adamawa Gov Election: Tribunal Dismisses AA’s Petition Against Fintiri

The Adamawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the declaration of Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the April 16 governorship election.

The petitioner officially withdrew the petition, resulting in the dismissal of the case during a pre-hearing sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Friday.

