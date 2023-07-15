Today’s Headlines: It’s hypocrisy to arrest Emefiele and leave Buhari — Lawyers; EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

It’s hypocrisy to arrest Emefiele and leave Buhari — Lawyers

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Legal practitioners under the aegis of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy have slammed the State Security Services SSS for arresting and detaining the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele while leaving out his principal and approving authority, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The SSS had in December last year made attempts to arrest Emefiele but was stopped by the Courts.

Emefiele had in the lead up to the 2023 general elections came under intense scrutiny following the apex bank’s Naira Redesign Policy which many partisans saw as targeting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, then presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Speaking on Arise Television breakfast show monitored Friday in Abuja, Convener, Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, Kingdom Okere, also accused the SSS of framing up Emefiele. He described the arrest as illegal, saying it was in violation of a subsisting order of the Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court.

He consequently called for the sack of the Director General State Services DGSS, Yusuf Bichi, saying there was no reason to have retained him when President Tinubu sacked the Service Chiefs.

EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 other suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

An ex-cybercrime convict, Adeniran Ayobami Tijesunimi, and 54 others have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, for allegedly engaging in internet fraud and related criminal activities.

Before his latest arrest, Tijesunimi was convicted and sentenced to seven months imprisonment without an option of fine by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 15, 2022, for his involvement in cybercrime.

He was again arrested alongside others in Oyo town, Oyo State on Thursday following intelligence gathered on the suspects’ internet fraud activities.

Biden finds another way to forgive $39B students loan

Photo Credit: PM

U.S. President Joe Biden has made good his promise to pursue new measures to provide student loan relief to Americans after the Supreme Court blocked his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

The Education Department said on Friday that the Biden administration will cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 804,000 borrowers, describing the relief as the result of a “fix” to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Borrowers will be eligible for forgiveness if they have made either 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments, the department said.

Tinubu Leaves For Kenya On Two-day AU Meeting

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, July 15, to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU).

The presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement on Friday, said the President as the Chairperson of ECOWAS would join Heads of State and Government, Foreign Ministers of the AU Member-States, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting which would take place on Sunday, July 16.

