Today’s Headlines: It Can’t Get Worse Under Tinubu Government Than It Is Now – Nigerian Workers, NLC Insist On National Strike, APC vice chairman Lukman resigns

It Can’t Get Worse Under Tinubu Government Than It Is Now – Nigerian Workers, NLC Insist On National Strike

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has given reasons while the proposed industrial action would be beneficial to the country, saying it is meant to liberate Nigerians from the shackles of government policies which have caused pains.

SaharaReporters reported earlier that NLC gave the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government seven days to reverse “all anti-poor” policies, including the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol.

Meanwhile, while featuring on Channels TV programme on Wednesday, NLC president, Joe Ajaero, explained that the union was still analysing the situation adding, “The situation would be worsened.”

According to him, “It is rather a move to rescue Nigerians, to see whether the government can show some level of empathy for us to do things differently to enable Nigerians to survive.”

Almost two months, President Bola Tinubu, in his May 29 inaugural address, declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

The policy led to a near-instant hike in fuel prices from around N185 to N500, and up to N617 last week. With rising transportation costs and food prices, thousands have resorted to trekking long distances.

The NLC president argues that the imminent industrial action is to reduce the impact the government’s policies have had on the people at large.

“It can’t get worse than it is today. The impact we are talking of is either the impact on commodities or the impact on the people.

“What we are resisting, what we are fighting against, is the impact on the people and the impact is so much. It is worse,” he said.

He bemoaned that policies laid down by the government that ought to be advantageous to the economy were biting hard on the people.

“I don’t know what other consideration one can look at, every government policy in a nation is aimed at benefiting the nation,” the labour leader lamented.

“The naira is gone, economic activity is gone, foodstuff gone. (In terms of) movement, you can’t move, and transportation is gone.”

According to a communiqué at the end of its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Tuesday, the NLC threatened to embark on a total and indefinite strike starting Wednesday, August 2, 2023, should the Federal Government fail to do the needful.

APC vice chairman Lukman resigns

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has officially resigned from his position.

His resignation letter was submitted on Wednesday to the Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The development is coming one week after the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, tendered their resignations.

In the copy of the letter made available to our correspondent, the Kaduna politician hinged his resignation on the alleged illegal acts and interference in the affairs of the party, which he claimed, was at variance with the vision of the founding fathers.

Lukman said that he opted to throw in the towel rather than remain in the party to continue his agitation and be seen as a distraction.

The letter read, “Your Excellency, I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-West of our great party, All Progressives Congress. My resignation is with immediate effect, which becomes necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

DON’T APOLOGISE; WOLE SOYINKA DRUMS SUPPORT FOR DAVIDO

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has expressed his support for popular Afrobeat artist, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, amid calls from some Muslims for an apology over an alleged offensive video clip shared on his social media pages last week.

The video in question featured men dressed as praying mallams dancing in front of a mosque as part of the promotion for Logos Olori’s new song, ‘Jaye Lo.’ This sparked controversy, with some Muslims demanding an apology from Davido.

In a letter titled “Davido Video” released on Tuesday, Soyinka dismissed the notion that dancing in front of a mosque is a provocative act. Instead, he views it as an “affirmation of the unified sensibility of the spiritual in human.”

Soyinka does acknowledge that he has not personally seen the video clip but firmly supports the artist’s right to use dance in a religious setting, considering it a fundamental freedom for all artists. He argues that dancing around a religious space is a universal heritage and, in the case of Islam, a plot of land can become a sacral space for worship.

Regarding the calls for an apology, Soyinka disagrees with Senator Sheu Sani and other aggrieved Muslims, stating that no apology is required, and none should be offered. He advises against resorting to contrived contrition and encourages society to focus on pursuing justice instead.

Soyinka also points out that Davido’s music is not responsible for the injustices and incidents of violence related to religious dissent in society. He highlights the lynching of Deborah Samuel Yakubu and the imprisonment of atheists like Mubarak Bala as real issues that should provoke collective anger and action.

Subsidy: Plans to convert buses from diesel to CNG’ve started in Ogun – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, has revealed the state government, has started plans to convert buses from diesel to CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy in the state.

Abiodun disclosed this in an interview, monitored by our correspondent, on Channels Television on Tuesday evening.

He said, “The conversion is not restricted to state-owned mass transit buses alone and will extend to privately owned minibuses across the state at the expense of the government.”

Similarly, the governor also disclosed that the state government will begin the distribution of a cash palliative of N10,000 to public servants in the state, with effect from July.

Governor Abiodun noted that the palliative will last for three months and was done in consultation with relevant bodies.

He said, “Paying special allowances is nothing novel or new to the system. It’s just that in this instance, we have designed this alongside the members of our labor unions. We just didn’t wake up one morning and arbitrarily chose to pay them N10,000.

“We sat down with TUC, JNC, and NLC weeks ago. After several meetings, we agreed that N10,000 across board from levels 1–17 will create that immediate relief to civil servants and pensioners that have to move every day.

“This amount will be paid over the next three months in the first instance, because we’ve identified the fact that we need to have an immediate intervention, then an immediate to medium-term intervention, and a long-term intervention.

“It’s our hope that at the expiration of the first three months, our medium-term intervention plans will have begun to unfold. So we can begin to take out the N10,000 cash palliative. The idea is that this will not be pensionable and, as such, will continue to be regarded as an allowance as against their basic salary and other emoluments.”

