Today’s Headlines: ISIS, ISWAP Terrorist May Attack Lagos, Sokoto – Fani-Kayode Warns, Ilorin Not For Muslim Only — OPC

Niger coup: ISIS, ISWAP Terrorists May Attack Lagos, Sokoto—Fani-Kayode Warns

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned that Nigerian border states might be vulnerable to terrorists’ attacks.

Fani-Kayode said Sokoto and Lagos States might be vulnerable to ISIS and ISWAP terrorists’ attacks if Niger Republic and its allies opened up their corridors to the terrorists.

He warned that some of these terrorists have infiltrated Niger State and some States in the Southwest.

Tweeting, Fani-Kayode wrote: “If Niger Republic and her allies deliberately open a corridor for the elements of ISIS, AQIM, ISWAP etc to move into Benin and Togo, ECOWAS’ weakest link, then the whole of Nigeria’s western borders, from Sokoto to Lagos, would be vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Ilorin Not For Muslims Only—OPC

The Oodua Peoples Congress has advised that the capital of Kwara State should be relocated from Ilorin if Muslims continue to insist that Ilorin is an Islamic city and that traditional religious worshippers are not allowed to practise their faith.

The Kwara State Coordinator of the OPC New Era, Bayo Fabiyi, made the call in a statement on Sunday.

“There are Muslims in other places cohabiting with others without crises or disturbances.

“Therefore, if Ilorin is the only place where isese becomes a challenge, the status of Ilorin as a state capital should be changed while the ancient town can be allowed to remain purely an Islamic place because of all towns in Kwara, only Ilorin is where Islamic extremism thrives,” he said.

Tinubu appoints Momoh Niger Delta minister, reassigns portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh from the federal ministry of youth to the ministry of Niger Delta development.

According to a statement on Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Tinubu also redeployed Adegboyega Oyetola as the minister of marine and blue economy.

On August 16 when the presidency released the list of the ministers and their portfolios, Momoh was assigned to the ministry of youth while Gboyega, former governor of Osun, was designated as the minister of transportation.

Also, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was previously assigned as the minister of marine and blue economy, is redeployed to the ministry of interior.

Sa’idu Alkali, initially designated as the minister of interior, has been reassigned to the ministry of transportation.

Lagos Train Building Artisans

As part of strategic moves to bridge the skill gap in the housing sector, the Lagos State Government has commenced the training of artisans and craftsmen in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Housing, Kamar Olowoshago, noted that the state was facing unending population growth.

