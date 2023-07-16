Today’s Headlines: IPOB only making noise, Nnamdi Kanu will never actualize Biafra – Primate Ayodele; Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

IPOB only making noise, Nnamdi Kanu will never actualize Biafra – Primate Ayodele

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele said leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu will never actualize Biafra Republic.

On this note, the cleric urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release him from the detention of DSS.

Primate Ayodele, a statement issued on Sunday, explained that Nnamdi Kanu cannot actualize Biafra Republic neither can he cause a division in Nigeria because he doesn’t have the power to achieve it.

He note that IPOB members are only crying out due to marginalization which is an issue that can be easily resolved but their actions can never lead to the division of the country.

He urged President Tinubu to have mercy on the embattled leader of the proscribed organization.

“President Tinubu should look into the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and let justice prevail. I advise Mr. President to release him because he won’t be the one to divide Nigeria. He cannot even actualize Biafra Republic in Nigeria.’’

“Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members will only make noise. They are only shouting because of marginalization which can easily be resolved, they can’t cause division in the country.”

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, described former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, as an important statesman whose life is worth emulating.

“His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians,” Tinubu said in his birthday message to Osoba who turned 84 on July 15, 2023.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said, “Today, I rejoice with the family, friends, and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Apro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State.”

Uzodimma Raises Imo Workers’ Salary

The Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has announced a new minimum wage of N40,000 for workers in the state to ease the pains caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The governor also announced N5 billion revolving loan for farmers, as well as free transportation and medical care.

Uzodimma made the announcement during a special meeting with critical Imo stakeholders, on Saturday in Owerri.

The governor said the free transportation, feeding, and medical care were for civil servants.

He said other palliatives include the establishment of marketing and commodity boards, mass housing, and recruitment of more teachers.

Uzodimma said that the government had also a initiated scholarship scheme for Imo students, while retirees will be paid promptly.

Why Tinubu Should Release Nnamdi Kanu Now – Ebhomien

Professor John Ebhomien, an All Progressives Congress Chieftain (APC) in Lagos, is a former Consultant to the United Nations Office of Project Services. The former World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist and financial management expert spoke to EJIKEME OMENAZU on the recent call by Asari Dokubo for Ndigbo to go, why Nnamdi Kanu should be released and the need for the government to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of oil subsidy removal.

As President Bola Tinubu has been setting up and consolidating his government, how do you see the way opposition politicians have been flooding Aso Rock to see him?

I think President Tinubu should be mindful of these political jobbers who have been trooping to Aso Rock for political patronage, especially those from the opposition political parties who are out for their selfish interests. i think Tinubu should know that all eyes are on his administration and he should also know that his integrity is at stake. So, he should try as much as possible to guard his integrity jealously and put in place appropriate mechanisms to address those hydra-headed problems that have been plaguing the country for the past years. That should be his primary concern.

