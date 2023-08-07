Today’s headlines: Invading Niger Rep. With Military’ll Be BAT Worst Mistake—Monday Ubani, Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

Invading Niger Republic With Military Will Be Tinubu’s Worst Mistake — Monday Ubani

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Dr. Monday Ubani, human rights activist and lawyer, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against any attempt to invade Ni­ger Republic with military force in the name of the Economic Com­munity of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association Section on Pub­lic Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), while in a chat with our correspondent on the raging issue, said such would be the worst mistake the president would make.

Ubani noted that the conse­quential effect would be too cata­strophic for the country.

Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has hailed Nigeria’s Senior National female football team, the Super Falcons as well as the national female basketball team D’ Tigress over their outstanding performances in the on going Women Football World Cup and the just concluded female basket ball African championship respectively.

He noted that despite their defeat at the knockout stage of the football event by the English national team, the Super Falcons prooved their mettle.

He equally praised the national female basket ball team for emerging African Champions for the 4th consecutive time.

This was contained in a message he sent to Nigeria’s representatives in both events.

Obi called the members of the female national team and their handlers worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and gallant losers.

He observed that the fact that our girls were edged out on penalty shootouts “showed that you were formidable and as good as the England National Female team that won the match on penalty kicks.

Obi in a statement signed by his media office said, “You have demonstrated the indomitable and fighting spirit for which Nigerians are known all over the world.

” You were worthy ambassadors of Nigeria as your conduct, on and off pitch, throughout your stay in the competition was decent and exemplary.

DSS: Emefiele legally detained | Findings on face-off at court premises shocking

Photo Credit: The Cable

The Department of State Services (DSS) says the agency obtained a detention order to keep Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its custody.

The secret police said the detention order was gotten from a magistrate court immediately after the July 27 court case.

Edward Okpe, a judge at the high court in Abuja, had on July 27 dismissed an application by the DSS seeking to further detain Emefiele for 14 days.

In the application filed by the service, the agency alleged that it has discovered new evidence against the suspended CBN governor.

Nigerian Senate Confirms 45 Ministers-Designate, Including Keyamo Despite Initial Pushback

Photo Credit: Arise

The Nigerian Senate has approved for appointment 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees sent to them for screening by President Bola Tinubu.

Yet to be confirmed are former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Executive Director, NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete and Ministerial Nominee from Taraba State, Danladi Abubakar, who are all awaiting further security screening.

The process which hasn’t lacked drama saw the most contentious moment at the very end when former deputy labour minister Festus Keyamo faced senators as the last of the 48 names to be screened.

The Senate chamber was thrown into rowdiness for several minutes and eventually forced to go behind closed doors after some lawmakers vehemently kicked against the nomination of the senior lawyer.

Keyamo initially had everything going well for him as he mounted the rostrum, reeling out his very intimidating credential as an attorney of the law.

He informed the Senate how he had spent the last 30 years using the instrumentality of the law to advance the course of democracy and the rule of law and even how he used his expertise in law to strengthen the powers of the senate.

Trouble however started for Keyamo when the Deputy Minority Whip, Darlington Nwokocha – turned the power of the Senate on him.

Photo Credit: Google

