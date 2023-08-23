Today’s Headlines: Intimidation Won’t Help Atiku In Tribunal, Says Ex-Reps Member Kayode Oladele, LP Can Reposition Nigeria—Obi As Achonu Flags Off Gov Campaign In Imo

Intimidation Won’t Help Atiku In Tribunal, Says Ex-Reps Member

Source: Punch paper

A former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes in the 8th National Assembly, Kayode Oladele, on Monday, faulted the comment of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Sowunmi, about the party’s presidential candidate’s resolve to seek redress for his election loss.

Sowunmi, a former spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, in an interview, had said Atiku had many other options to pursue but chose to follow the rule of law by filing his petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Oladele, a human rights lawyer, in a statement issued in Abuja, described the comment as an “act of intimidation and cyberbullying.”

LP Can Reposition Nigeria—Obi As Achonu Flags Off Gov Campaign In Imo

Source: Channels TV

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has reiterated that his party has all it takes to reposition Nigeria for good.

Obi spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, during the flag-off of the campaign of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Athan Achonu.

The former Anambra State governor said his presence at the campaign flag-off alongside other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party is a clear indication that Achonu is the only legitimate governorship candidate for the Labour Party for the November 11 governorship poll in Imo State.

Obi spoke at the Kanu Nwanwko Sports Complex in Owerri in the presence of excited supporters of the party.

Meeting With Niger Coup Leaders Fruitful, Nobody Wants War – Abdulsalami

Source: Channels TV

Former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said that his delegation’s meeting with Niger Republic coup leaders over the weekend was fruitful.

The special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said diplomacy won’t fail to restore the democratically elected government of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Abdulsalami briefed ECOWAS Chairperson and Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, over the outcome of his delegation’s meeting with the coup leaders in the neighbouring country.

EFCC mum as Diezani faces bribery charge in UK

Source: Punch paper

British police said on Tuesday they had charged former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offences, saying they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pounds oil and gas contracts, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent, concerning whether or not the anti-graft agency would testify against Mrs Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom.

Alison-Madueke, 63, was a key figure in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, serving as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015. She also served as president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

