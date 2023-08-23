Today’s Headlines: Intimidation Won’t Help Atiku In Tribunal – Kayode Oladele ; Aregbesola Launches APC Caucus, Mobilises Supporters

Intimidation Won’t Help Atiku In Tribunal_ex-Reps member

A former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes in the 8th National Assembly, Kayode Oladele, on Monday, faulted the comment of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Sowunmi, about the party’s presidential candidate’s resolve to seek redress for his election loss.

Sowunmi, a former spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, in an interview, had said Atiku had many other options to pursue but chose to follow the rule of law by filing his petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Oladele, a human rights lawyer, in a statement issued in Abuja, described the comment as an “act of intimidation and cyberbullying.”

Oladele said that to an average person, the statement has damaged and disparaged Atiku’s reputation more than might have been intended by Sowunmi.

He said, “The insinuations and innuendos from the interview are that Atiku is capable of resorting to extra-constitutional remedies such as violence, terrorism, civil disorder, and other physical forces or acts of war in pursuit of his grievances after his election loss. But he was only magnanimous enough to toe the line of civility, law, and order by filing his petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Aregbesola Launches APC Caucus, Mobilises Supporters

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday launched a caucus called ‘Omoluabi Caucus’ within the fold of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, and reassured of his commitment to the progressive ideals.

Speaking at the launch held in Ilesa, Osun State, which attracted members of the party across the state, the ex-Osun State governor, who explained that political parties are an amalgamation of different interests and tendencies, described Omoluabi Caucus as one of the many caucuses within APC in the state.

Aregbesola, who further said the Omoluabi Caucus was a ‘union of like-minds in the state’ stated further, “The Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC); actually one of the caucuses in the state. We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters.

“We are no sprinters, but long-distance runners and we will still be standing when all the fair weathers have gone.

“A political party is actually an agglomeration of interests and tendencies. Reading well from the United States where we borrowed the Presidential System, we can see that the Republican Party is made up of big businesses, nationalists, religious right and others.

No Project Should Exceed 2 Years, Umahi Declares

Minister of Works David Umahi has inspected the Abuja-Lokoja Highway and ordered concrete road construction for durability.

The minister, who directed contractors to present quotations for concrete roads, declared that no project under the present administration should last more than two years.

Umahi undertook the inspection of the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway with the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

He said there would be a review and redesign of the road contract and urged the contractors to use concrete on all Nigerian roads.

The minister promised to deliver concrete roads across the country, saying they are more durable, and can last 50 years as well as remain maintenance-free.

He, therefore, urged contractors to bring their quotations for concrete roads, saying concrete is the key because it is durable to withstand all types of stresses imposed upon it.

EFCC Mum As Diezani Faces Bribery Charge In UK

British police said on Tuesday they had charged former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offences, saying they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pounds oil and gas contracts, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent, concerning whether or not the anti-graft agency would testify against Mrs Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom.

Alison-Madueke, 63, was a key figure in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, serving as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015. She also served as president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation,” said Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s International Corruption Unit.

The NCA said Alison-Madueke was accused of benefitting from at least 100,000 pounds in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

