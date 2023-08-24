Today’s Headlines: Interview: Jonathan, Buhari bastardised Nigeria – Kokori; Tinubu’s 45 minister not enough – APC Chieftain, Aliyu Audu

Jonathan, Buhari bastardised Nigeria – Kokori.

Former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Frank Kokori has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu at least six months to see what he could do to revive the economy and make things right. According to him, Tinubu inherited an empty treasury and mounting debts from the previous administrations of Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

The labour activist took a swipe at the labour unions and the civil society organisations for keeping quiet for over 20 years while the nation’s refineries remained moribund. In this interview with DAILY POST, he speaks on some nagging national issues.

Tinubu’s 45 ministers not enough – APC chieftain, Aliyu Audu.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Aliyu Audu the 45 ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu were not enough.

Audu stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

Two Dead, 37 Rescued As Building Collapses In Abuja.

Two persons have been confirmed dead, three still trapped and thirty-seven persons were rescued when a building collapsed at Lagos Street in the Garki Village area of Abuja.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spokesperson Nkechi Isa confirmed the incident early Thursday.

Ministers: Tinubu Unfair To Ondo, Says APC Group.

A group, BTO Grassroot Youth Volunteers (BGYV) has described the reassignment of Minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo from the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to Interior as totally unacceptable.

BGYV in a statement on Sunday evening, called on the President to rescind his decision in the interest of unity and in recognition of loyalty and hardwork.

