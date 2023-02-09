Today’s Headlines: Interim Govt; A Dead Agenda-Atiku, Peter Obi Congratulates Joe Ajaero, New NLC President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Interim Govt, A Dead Agenda, Says Atiku. ﻿

Photo credit: Leadership

Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation has said the February 25, 2023 presidential election date must be sacrosanct.

The campaign organisation stated this while telling the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council to perish its contemplations or discussions of setting up an Interim National Government as such does not have any place whatsoever in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as Nigeria’s democratic practice.

The PDP campaign body also advised the APC presidential campaign to immediately perish its narratives or demands for the postponement of the 2023 general elections.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization Kola Ologbondiyan said the campaign has reports of sinister plots by the Tinubu campaign to create situations and narratives to justify its reported demands for the postponement of the 2023 general elections

Peter Obi congratulates Joe Ajaero, new NLC leader.

Photo credits:P.M

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has congratulated the newly-elected president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero.

He sent his felicitations in a signed message on his Twitter page.

Ajaero, the former general secretary of the National Union of Electricity, was unanimously elected at the NLC’s 13th National Delegates Conference in Abuja.

Funtua Dryport declared as port of origin, final destination.

Photo Credit; Nigeria Tribune

THE Federal Government has declared Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina State as a port of origin and final destination for import and export of cargoes.

This implies that the Inland Dry Port is empowered to operate shipping businesses including clearing and forwarding of cargoes directly from anywhere in the world.The declaration, which was made on behalf of the Federal Government by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, is coming many years after the establishment of the Funtua Inland Dry Port.

In March 2006, the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of the Funtua Container Freight Station, alongside other Inland Dry Ports across the country.

The Funtua Container Freight Station was later converted to an Inland Dry Port and this critical transport infrastructure is based on the strategic framework of Build, Own, te and Transfer (BOOT).

Police arrest attacker of Adamawa First Lady’s convoy.

Photo Credit: Punchng

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Lot Bitrus, 24, said to have attacked the convoy of the wife of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Hajiya Lami Fintiri, on Saturday.

Fintiri was attacked in Muchala town, Mubi Area of the state as thugs stoned her convoy while entering the village to attend a gathering of Catholic women.

In a press statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed deployment of security operatives to go against thugs led to the arrest of Bitrus. He said the suspect will be investigated further on the case.

“The suspect, Lot Bitrus, 24 years old, a resident of Muchalla ward was arrested in his hideout situated at a remote site of Muchalla Village, Mubi North Local Government Area, now in custody,” he said.

Photo credit: Google

