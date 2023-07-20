Today’s Headlines: Insecurity: Reps Urge FG To Stop Kidnappings, Banditry, Killings In Katsina; Kogi SDP Senatorial Candidate, Tanko Ozi, Collapses Structure, Declares Support For APC’s Ododo

Insecurity: Reps Urge FG To Stop Kidnappings, Banditry, Killings In Katsina

ABUJA – The House of Representatives has called on relevant authorities to stop the persistent kidnappings, killings, and other activities by bandits in the Batsari/Safana/Danmusa Federal Constituency of Katsina State.

The House urged that new security tactics and strategies be employed to deal with the problem.

It also observed a minute of silence for those who lost their lives because of the problem.

These followed the adoption of a motion brought by Hon Aliyu Abubakar.

Presenting the motion, he said last weekend there were multiple attacks, shootings, killings, and kidnappings of people in Babbanduhu. The incident equally happened in Kitawa villages in Safand Local Government and Nahuta, Yangayya, and Dankar villages in Batsari Local Government, and other villages in Danmusa Local Government.

Hon. Abubakar said the bandits attacked these villages leaving many dead while others were wounded and kidnapped.

He said currently, there are people receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina while some are in captivity by these bandits.

Kogi SDP Senatorial Candidate, Tanko Ozi, Collapses Structure, Declares Support For APC’s Ododo

LOKOJA – The Senatorial candidate for Kogi West in the 2023 general election, Barrister Abdulrahman Tanko Ozi, has collapsed his structures and moved his loyalists in Kogi West to the All Progressives Congress.

Ozi, who was the minority leader in the Kogi State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011, represented the Kogi Koton Karfe State Constituency. He said he was collapsing his entire SDP structure in the West to support the governorship candidate of the APC, Usman Ododo.

The former SDP senatorial candidate said, having analyzed all the candidates of the various political parties, including the SDP. He had concluded that Usman Ododo had the required competence and will to govern the state and truly build on the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He commended Governor Bello for providing purposeful leadership and unprecedented infrastructure in the state.

The Governorship Candidate, Ododo, welcomed Ozi to APC and promised to consolidate the achievements of his mentor, Governor Bello.

He noted that the former SDP chieftain had made the right choice in the interest of the state.

He enjoined Kogites to ensure that Kogi State remained on the path of growth and national reckoning by voting for APC en masse in the November 11 governorship election.

NNPCL, UTMOL Sign Agreement ‘To Drive Down Cost Of Cooking Gas’

As part of efforts to grow the gas market and make cooking gas accessible and affordable to consumers, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and UTM Offshore Limited have signed the Heads of Terms Agreement. However, it spells out terms of a 20 percent equity contribution of the NNPCL in the UTM FLNG Project.

The signing ceremony which took place at the NNPCL corporate headquarters in Abuja is a collaborative effort between the two companies to provide clean energy to Nigerians for various uses.

According to the group managing director, UTM Offshore Limited, promoter of the project, Mr. Julius Rone, the signing is indicative of UTMOL’s commitment to helping bring down and stabilize the price of cooking gas and make the same accessible to more consumers.

