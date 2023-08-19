Today’s Headlines: Insecurity: Nigeria may not survive 2035 – Primate Ayodele Warns; Subsidy Removal: N5bn palliative is renewed nonsense – Atiku’s Aide, Bwala

Nigeria may not survive 2035, Primate Ayodele warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Nigeria will not survive 2035.

Nigeria, according to Primate Elijah, may not survive 2035 if weak leadership and instability continue.

The cleric told DAILY POST that Nigerians and their leader must return to God in order to survive.

Primate Ayodele forewarned that Nigeria would face economic difficulties, with fuel costing N900 per gallon.

Subsidy removal: N5 billion palliative is renewed nonsense – Atiku’s aide, Bwala

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala, has described the President Bola Tinubu administration’s N5 billion palliative as renewed nonsense.

Bwala made the remark while noting that the organized labour demystified the N5billion palliative to State governments.

He noted that the calculation by the organized labour showed that each person would get N1,500 from the palliative.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “The organised labour has demystified the so-called 5 billion naira FGN gave to States; first the FGN said it was a palliative and they are now saying it is a loan.

“Organized labour further did their arithmetical calculations and arrived at a shameful conclusion that the so-called 5billion naira comes down to N1,500 per person.

“How much is the cost of food items in the market? Renewed nonsense.”

West African delegation arrives in Niger

A delegation from the West African organisation arrived in Niger on Saturday for discussions with the military junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to AFP, sources close to the Economic Community of West African States disclosed this.

ECOWAS decided to mobilise a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger following the detention of Bazoum by generals on July 26.

The ECOWAS delegation, led by former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, arrived in Niger, according to the country’s ruling military council, a day after the military commanders of the bloc declared they were prepared to intervene to reinstate Bazoum.

Earlier ECOWAS mission headed by Abubakar attempted to meet Bazoum and the coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, earlier this month but was unsuccessful.

According to a source close to the most recent delegation, it will see Bazoum and deliver “a message of firmness” to the army officers.

ECOWAS defence officials convened on August 17 and 18, 2023 in Accra, Ghana, to finalise plans for a future military action to retake Bazoum if continuing talks with the coup leaders fall down.

Niger Delta students hail Tinubu on N5bn palliatives for States

Students from Niger Delta region have hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the timely approval of N5 billion palliative fund for each State of the federation to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

This is just as the students under the auspices of Niger Delta Students Union Government urged the state governors across the country to ensure that the fund is judiciously used to allete the suffering of the Nigerian people.

The newly elected National President of NIDSUG, Idowu Ayemobuwa, gave this advice during his inauguration as the President of the Niger Delta Students Union Government in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

