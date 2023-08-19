Today’s Headlines: Insecurity: Nigeria May Not Survive 2035- Primate Ayodele, Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health, Tinubu Cautions Junta

Nigeria may not survive 2035, Primate Ayodele warns

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Nigeria will not survive 2035.

Nigeria, according to Primate Elijah, may not survive 2035 if weak leadership and instability continue.

The cleric told DAILY POST that Nigerians and their leader must return to God in order to survive.

Primate Ayodele forewarned that Nigeria would face economic difficulties, with fuel costing N900 per gallon.

Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health, Tinubu Cautions Junta

Source: Daily Trust

President Bola Tinubu has warned of impending “grave consequences” should the military rulers of Niger Republic allow deposed President Mohamed Bazoum’s health to deteriorate while under house arrest.

Bazoum, alongside his family members, has been under house arrest since July 26, after the presidential guards overthrew his government.

A European Union (EU) official, Charles Michel, disclosed this after a call from president Tinubu on Friday.

The French Agency reported that during a call to the EU official, Tinubu who chairs ECOWAS, which is opposed to the Niger coup, said, “President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the poor country.

The closure of the border between Niger and Benin has halted food imports through the port of Cotonou.

Niger Republic War drums – Nigeria disappoints, returns to big-for-nothing status

Before Nigeria cut off electricity supply to the Niger Republic, how many past Nigerian Presidents and Heads of Government, say Gens Olusegun Obasanjo or Ibrahim Babangida did President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ask for advice? Did he even contact

Prof Bola Akinyemi who played a key role in energizing Nigerian diplomacy in the mid-‘1970s and 1980s? That was the golden era of Nigerian diplomacy.

Oh, how far things have changed for the worse in Nigerian diplomacy. From the inception of the Murtala Muhammed administration till when Ibrahim Babangida annulled the 1983 free and fair election, Nigeria had a remarkable foreign policy. Now, there is an unmistakable disconnect between President Tinubu and the rest of the country over the Nigerien coup. To excuse this disconnect, Tinubu makes it appear that he is following whatever ECOWAS decides. That is an abomination for Nigeria is supposed to provide the lead for ECOWAS, to guide its footsteps, help foot its bills, and help the majority Francophone countries in it to see things through the African eyes, instead of doing the bidding of France.

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) in furtherance of his commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

Source: Daily Trust

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement released yesterday.

He said the transformative initiative was poised to revolutionise the transportation landscape in the country, targeting over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles, while simultaneously bolstering in-country manufacturing, local assembly and expansive job creation in line with the presidential directive.

Ngelale added that the landmark initiative, which comprised of a comprehensive adoption strategy, would include “empowering workshops programme/nationwide network of workshops, local assembly and job creation as key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term.”

Lizzybella105 (

)