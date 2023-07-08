Today’s Headlines: Insecurity: Niger Gov, Bago Orders Stop And Search; Don’t Negotiate With Bandits; Northern Leaders Warn Tinubu

Niger Gov, Bago Orders Stop And Search

Niger State Governor, Hon Umar Bago has given an order for stop and search by security operatives in an effort to curb insecurity in the state.

The Governor gave the order when he paid Sallah homage to the Emir of Minna, Alh. Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago at his palace, in Minna, the state capital in continuation of his Emirates tour.

Commiserating with the Emir on the recent armed robbery attack on his cashier on Tuesday, he assured him that his administration remained committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of its citizens.

He stated, “we are on top of the situation and the perpetrators will be brought to book. We have also given a marching order for stop and search in the minna metropolis and other parts of the state.

Don’t Negotiate With Bandits; Northern leaders warn Tinubu

Northern leaders have rejected a call by former governor of Zamfara State, Malam Yerima Sani, asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terrorists and bandits in the country and grant them amnesty as it was done for Niger Delta militants by the late Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration. In their separate views, they argued that such negotiations will continue to fail because the bandits do not have a central command of leadership and they never kept the agreements reached with some of them in the past by some states and communities in the north.

President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of the three sociocultural/ethnic groups in Benue state, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said: “there is no way President Bola Tinubu’s government will negotiate with bandits and terrorists. These were people who were brought into this country from parts of West Africa to prosecute elections for some persons in 2015. After they won their elections they failed to keep to the agreement they entered with the criminals and that is why they took to banditry and terrorism and tormenting the North. Those who brought them into the country know themselves. They should be made to go and clean up the mess they created for Nigerians.

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes

At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured in India Saturday after clashes over local polls in West Bengal, a state notorious for political violence during election campaigns.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in recent years worked hard to gain a toehold in West Bengal — ruled by a communist party for much of its history — to expand its reach beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

Voters are currently casting their ballots in a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders, with more than 200,000 candidates across the state of 104 million people.

“Seven people have been killed and dozens wounded in poll-related violence in different villages across the state,” Jawed Shamim, additional director general of West Bengal’s police force, told AFP.

Innoson withdraws Mmesoma’s scholarship

Innoson Group has withdrawn the scholarship awarded to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme after the Anambra committee of inquiry revealed that she faked her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The Nation reports eight-member panel set up by Anambra Governor Charles Soludo to investigate the controversies surrounding the results, had exposed the candidate.

Headed by Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu, the committee confirmed Ms. Mmesoma forged the score.

In a statement issued on Saturday, The head of corporate communications, Cornel Osigwe, said the company made the “difficult decision” to withdraw the scholarship “in response to the confirmed findings”.

The statement which reads in part said: “This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship program.

