Today’s Headlines: Insecurity in Southeast: Handover Presidency To Me–Ezekwesili To Critic, APC Already Preparing For Re-run-LP

POLITICSInsecurity in Southeast: Handover presidency to me – Ezekwesili tells critics

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has charged members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to hand over the presidency and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to her.

Ezekwesili vowed to tackle the degenerated insecurity in the Southeast and other parts of Nigeria if the presidency is handed over to her.

She vowed to put those behind the insecurity situation in the Southeast to shame.

Tweeting, Ezekwesili wrote: “It appears they have once again conferred on me the Constitutional Duties of the @NGRPresident, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Presidential Poll: APC already preparing for re-run — LP

ABUJA — The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Abure said this during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States, in Abuja yesterday.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement quoted Abure as calling on the over 10 million members of the party to be “on the alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot fails to materialize.”

He said: “Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is one of the support we will be canvasing from you.

Plateau: We must break circle of violence — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday called for a stop to the circle of violence in Plateau State.

Expressing sadness and grief over the latest round of violence and killings, he condemned in strong terms the most recent internecine killings in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State.

A statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications & Strategy) said

Tinubu found very depressing the festering reprisal attacks, needless and avoidable bloodletting among communities in the two states.

It quoted him as saying: “It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

“A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing.”

Why Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS Chairman will boost businesses – NASME

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would ensure policies promoting economic activities in West Africa.

The President and Chairman Governing Council of NASME, Abdulrashid Yerima, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement.

Recall that Tinubu emerged as the Chairman of ECOWAS at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the bloc in Guinea Bissau.

Yerima, in his reaction to Tinubu’s emergence, said it would boost Micro, Small and Mediums enterprises within the sub-region.

