Today’s Headlines: Insecurity: Enough Is Enough, We’re Taking Back Our Country—Tinubu; Obi Decries Endless Bloodletting Across NG

Enough Is Enough, We’re Taking Back Our Country—Tinubu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu has assured women in the country that his administration is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is retrieved from the vested interests that have stifled her development.

He also assured the women that issues of security, healthcare system and industrialization would be top on priorities of his administration.

President Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the State House when he received in audience the All Progressives Congress Women Leaders in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, led by the APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

The President declared that his administration was already implementing many policies and programmes that would positively impact the citizens.

Obi decries endless bloodletting across Nigeria

Photo credit: Vanguard

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 Election, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over what he described as the endless bloodletting and the killing of innocent Nigerians nationwide.

He appealed to the government to up their game and rejigg the security architecture and show greater concern for human life.

Obi said this in a tweet on Thursday. He explained that the rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodlettings, particularly in the North Central and South East part of the country was becoming very worrisome.

He said, “The violent attacks in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau lately took a new twist with high records of kidnapping, arson, and loss of human lives.

Obi noted that the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report shows that over 1230 Nigerians were killed 79 of them security operatives with over 600 abductions in the first quarter of this year alone.

He said, “With what has been happening in the North Central and Zamfara state lately, the figure as of today will be mind-boggling even far more than the deaths recorded in Russia/Ukraine ongoing carnage.

LPPCO Calls For Prosecution Of INEC Chairman, Condemns Protest Against EU Report.

Photo credit: Channels Television

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (LPPCO) has called for the immediate prosecution of the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what they describe as a flawed 2023 presidential election.

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun made this statement at a press briefing in Abuja.

The LPPCO also condemned the negative responses from the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson and others, over the European Union’s report on the 2023 elections and asked protesters to desist from going to the EU’s office.

They also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to take administrative steps that reflect the reality of Nigerans, cut the cost of governance and reduce the number of ministers to 36.

LP has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack –INEC.

Photo credit: The Sun papers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the Labour Party (LP) has no ground to call for the sack of its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over the outcome of the 2023 general election.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi stated this in reaction to a statement bt the party, yesterday.

The LP had demanded for a forensic investigation into the expenditure of released budget and donour funds received by INEC for the 2023 general election.

Director General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Otumba Akin Osuntokun, at a media briefing in Abuja, said that Nigerians deserved to get the details of how the funds were disbursed.

But INEC replied: “The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical, but also ridiculous,” he said.

He said election observers, both local and international, were accredited by INEC to observe elections under specific rules and regulations.

Photo credit || Google

