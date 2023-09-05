Today’s Headlines: Inexperienced Boy Owns Jet Under Buhari–Lamido Sanusi; FG Visits Late Akinkunmi’s Family

Inexperienced Boy Owns Jet Under Buhari–Sanusi

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration treated the economy without recourse to experts’ advice.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who stated this in a video message to Nigerians, said sycophants exploited the system, adding that an “inexperienced boy” owned a jet under the past administration.

Sanusi said, “The last eight years, Nigeria led a false life, the government borrowed from within and without. About N30 trillion was borrowed from the Central Bank.

“All the revenue the country generated in the last few years couldn’t service debt. Debt service exceeded 100 per cent. Government borrowed to service debts. No country can grow this way. Time will come when one cannot borrow any more. Additionally there will be nothing to pay debts.

FG Visits Late Akinkunmi’s Family

Photo Credit: Punch

The delegation of the Federal Government led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday, visited the family of Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of the Nigerian national flag, who died at the age of 84 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The PUNCH reports Akinkunmi died on Tuesday after a brief illness. One of his children announced this through his Facebook account.

University VC Hails Tinubu Over Wike’s Appointment As FCT Minister

Photo Credit: The Nation

The acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof Okechuku Onuchuku, has said that the appointment of ex-governor Nyesom Wike as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, made economic sense.

Umahi Won’t Succumb To Blackmail – Ohanaeze Backs Use Of Cement Technology On Roads

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has cautioned contractors threatening the Minister for Works, Dave Umahi and calling for his redeployment.

Ohaneze described those calling for Umahi’s redeployment as corrupt contractors who are afraid of an engineer who is prepared to change the face of the ministry.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said it is aware of the grand conspiracies to blackmail Umahi by corrupt political contractors to succumb to their bidding and terms.

The statement reads partly: “The assessments tours of the Hon Minister to the sites brought to light the level of unprofessional and unsatisfactory execution of some road projects across the country.

“Nigerians are happy with Senator Umahi and will drag any corrupt contractors found doing substandard works to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for proper action and investigations.”

PrinceAI (

)