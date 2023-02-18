This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: INEC Submits Cash Request To CBN, Banks Will Ensure Workers’ Safety—CIBN

INEC Submits Cash Request To CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has presented its cash requirement for prosecuting the forthcoming elections to the Central Bank of Nigeria, as requested by the apex bank. It expressed hope that its demand would be met with a positive response.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The Chief Press secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, told our correspondent in an interview on Friday that even though the commission does most of its payments through online transfers, some specific services had to be paid for in cash.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had recently visited the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to seek the apex bank’s support toward a hitch-free election, especially with the new naira policy that had led to the scarcity of the new notes and placed restrictions on cash withdrawal.

Banks Will Ensure Workers’ Safety—CIBN

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria on Friday said it was liaising with the Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers to address the current challenges occasioned redesign of the N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.

It said the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public as long as it was safe to do so.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

It, however, said the safety of bank workers was paramount.

Several deposit money banks have come under attack by angry customers, with protests recorded in different states across the country, over the scarcity of the redesigned N1,000, N500, and N200 notes.

CBN naira policy designed purely to target Tinubu – Kachikwu

Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has claimed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy was designed purely to target the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Bola Tinubu.

News Source: Daily Post

Kachikwu made this claim while expressing his concern over the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to the CBN naira redesign.

The ADC presidential flagbearer said this in a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

APC rejects court’s judgment nullifying candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State rejected the nullification of the party’s candidate for the Akoko Southwest/South East Federal Constituency, Mr Gboyega Adefarati, by the Federal High Court Akure, on Friday.

News Source: PM News

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reported that the court, in its judgment delivered by Justice T.B. Adegoke, held that the conduct of the party’s primary was faulty and, therefore, voided it.

The court declared that the APC shall have no candidate for the constituency, having not held a valid primary within the stipulated period.

