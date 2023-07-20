Today’s Headlines: INEC Recognises New Political Party, UK May Confiscate $129m Belonging To Ibori

INEC recognises new political party

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC has recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th political party in the country.

The recognition followed a Supreme Court order which overturned the party’s deregistration.

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday by its Spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today, Thursday, 20th July 2023 and, among other issues, deliberated on the judgement delivered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the deregistration of the Youth Party (YP) as a political party,” he said in the statement.

Photo Credit: Google

UK may confiscate $129m belonging to Ibori

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A state prosecutor on Thursday asked a London court to order the confiscation of more than 100 million pounds ($129 million) from Nigerian politician and ex-Delta State governor, James Ibori, Reuters report.

Ibori had earlier been convicted for fraud in the United Kingdom and the ex-governor spent years in prison in Britain.

Ibori was extradited in 2011 from Dubai to London, where he was charged with laundering a “corruptly acquired fortune.

Cash transfer: Efforts on for a comprehensive data register — Lagos govt

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Lagos State Government said efforts are on to evolve a comprehensive data register that will capture a reasonable number of residents in due course.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Gboyega Akosile, who spoke to our correspondent, simply said, “We are taking a holistic look at the development and Lagos State, being a centre of excellence will soon come out with a stance on this.

Primate Ayodele Donates N500,000 To Veteran Actor Charles Olumo, Places Him On Life Salary

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has donated the sum of N500,000 to veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Olumo Aka Agbako and placed him on life salary to celebrate his 100th birthday.

This was done at an event held in Abeokuta today Thursday, 20th Of July, 2023.

Bethrand assumes office as Kogi new Police Commissioner

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Mr Onuoha Bethrand has assumed duty as the 38th Commissioner of Police deployed to Kogi State Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) in Kogi State SP William Ovye Aya, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the new Commissioner of Police took over from his predecessor, CP Akeem Yusuf.

DAILY POST gathered that, the former CP was redeployed to Research and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Rothschildnewshub (

)