Today’s Headlines: INEC prepares 11,355 BVAS for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo polls, WAEC seizes results of candidates from 8 states

INEC prepares 11,355 BVAS for Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission will deploy 11,355 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines for voter accreditation in the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

A top official in the commission, who spoke on anonymity, disclosed this to our correspondent on Sunday.

According to INEC, Bayelsa State has 2,244 polling units; Kogi, has 3,508 polling units and Imo has 4,758 polling units.

It would be recalled that the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023, were marred by the BVAS malfunction.

However, the commission, during reviews of the 2023 polls, insisted that the deployed BVAS recorded a 98 per cent success rate.

Speaking to our correspondent on Sunday, the INEC official gave the assurance that the commission would perform better in the upcoming off-season governorship elections.

WAEC seizes results of candidates from 8 states

Candidates from eight states owing the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, for various services rendered will not get their 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, results.

WAEC revealed this to journalists on Monday at the Press Briefing Hall, WAEC National Office, Yaba.

The body lamented that the inability to pay for services rendered was posing a great challenge in the activities of the examination body.

Responding to a question on the states owing WAEC, the National Officer of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, noted that about eight states are owing WAEC. We won’t mention them all as some are going to pay.

FG moves to remove taxes on tomatoes, raw food items soon, says chairman JTB

Mr Muhammad Nami, Chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), on Monday, said the Federal Government will soon end taxes on tomatoes and other raw food items.

He said ending taxation on the non-taxable item was part of the proposed tax reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Nami, who is also the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), said President Tinubu is also determined to harmonize taxes and end multiple taxation in the country.

The chairman noted that the harmonisation process, would further reduce the number of taxes, block leakages as well as boost revenue generation.

Tinubu Inaugurate Committee On Fiscal Policy, Tax Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Abuja.

The President had four weeks ago set up the committee chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele. The committee has experts from both the private and public sectors as members.

Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Adelabu Adedeji, had explained that the President recognized the importance of a sound fiscal policy environment and an effective taxation system for the functioning of the government and the economy.

He stated that it should be noted that this committee will not only advise the government on necessary reforms, but will also drive the implementation of such recommendations in support of the comprehensive fiscal policy and tax reform agenda of the current administration.

