Today’s Headlines: INEC Plans Review of Result Management System; Accountants Urge Increased Support for Cooperatives

INEC Plans Review of Result Management System

Following complaints by Nigerians about the poor handling of the 2023 general elections results, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it plans to review its result management system and strengthen it.

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this during a meeting in Abuja yesterday with the Collation and Returning Officers that took part in the 2023 election across the nation.

He charged them to review the activities in their respective stations to proffer strategies to improve the result management system.

Yakubu said the review and inputs on the way forward were important because of the outcry of some people and subsequent litigation after the 2023 election.

Accountants Urge Increased Support for Cooperatives

Amid subsidy removal pain, the Chartered Accountants Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited (CA-CMS LTD) has stressed increased support for registered cooperatives in both public and private sectors to cushion the effects of the harsh economy.

President of CA-CMS LTD, Prof Godwin Oyedokun emphasized this at the society’s 10th Annual General Meeting, AGM, where he also emerged as 4th President of the society.

Oyedokun charged the government to not only fund cooperatives but to ensure strengthened regulation that will be devoid of exploitation under the guise of statutory payments.

He maintained that cooperative society remained a gateway to financial independence, boasting numerous benefits including low-interest rates on loans.

Experts Chart Growth Path for Businesses at Confab

Technology experts have shared survival tips for businesses in a dynamic and technologically evolving environment.

At the 2023 Digital PayExpo conference held recently in Lagos, the experts emphasized a need to embrace dynamism and globalization to meet present-day clients’ demands.

The conference converged stakeholders in the technology and financial sector, amongst others to explore the potential of contactless payments technology in fostering the adoption of cashless transactions in Africa.

