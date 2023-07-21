Today’s Headlines: INEC Plans Results Management System Review; God Is Angry With Nigeria – Ex-Lagos Deputy Gov, Ojikutu

INEC Plans Results Management System Review

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it plans to review its result management system following Nigerians’ complaints about the 2023 general elections.

The commission said its result management system had been a subject of litigation.

The INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said this during the post-election review meeting with Collation and Returning Officers on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the commission would assess its strengths and weaknesses so that the result management system could be improved.

Yakubu said, “At the same time, issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at the various levels. While some of the issues are subject to litigation and therefore subjudice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share our experiences on the way forward.

It is therefore the commission’s expectation that at this meeting, we will identify areas of strength and weakness as well as the necessary reforms we need to introduce going forward.”

He also said the commission would like to know the experiences of Collation and Returning Officers in the 2023 elections

God Is Angry With Nigeria_Ojikutu

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has said God is angry with Nigeria because of corruption, lawlessness and human wickedness to one another.

She spoke in commemoration of the new Muslim Year.

Ojikutu, in a statement called on Nigerians to turn to God sincerely, saying corruption, insecurity and economic problems people are currently battling with was self-inflicted.

She, therefore, advised Nigerians, particularly political leaders to turn to God and not enact laws and attitudes that are anti-people, noting that the unbearable policies by some of the public office holders are the cause of hardship and criminal activities in the country.

“God is angry because we (Nigerians) see the truth and we decide to follow falsehood and we are worshipping too many deities that are not for God. There is only one God and we worship Him in many ways. But people are not worshipping God sincerely.

“We should use our ways, words, deeds and actions to worship God. You cannot worship God and hurt your neighbour. There is no way you will hurt your neighbour and make someone sad and you will expect God to listen to you when you pray. You cannot see God physically, it is through the person you see physically that you will worship God,” she said.

Tinubu’s Written Address, Desperation Taken Too Far — Obi’s lawyer

Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have discredited the written address filed by President Bola Tinubu following the outcome of the February 25 presidential elections describing the latter’s outburst as “desperation taken too far”.

In the written address sighted by TRIBUNE ONLINE and dated July 14, the 2nd and 3rd respondents led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), faulted the claims of Obi’s witnesses including the seventh witness, Clarita Ogah who had claimed to be a cloud engineer and a member of staff at Amazon.

The respondents also warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), that misinterpreting the law as provided for in the constitution on the 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

However, the petitioners in their final written address filed by Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), to the 2nd and 3rd respondents, said there will only be anarchy if the rule of law is truncated.

“This is a cheap, misguided, and destructive blackmail clearly intended to target the country’s judicialism and constitutionalism. It also aims at cannibalising our democracy.

“When has it become offensive for Petitioners to canvass a ground prescribed for the challenge of an election in section 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act? Desperation taken too far can be extremely dangerous. Let the 2nd and 3rd Respondents (Tinubu and Shettima) know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme,” the written address partly read.

Don’t Distract Judiciary, Obi Warns Agents Of Retrogression

Ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has issued a warning to those he described as agents of retrogression to disist from conducts capable of distracting the judiciary from doing justice to the cases before them.

Obi said this in a statement signed by the Head, Obi-Datti Media office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Friday.

The media office said it has watched “with profound concern” the orchestration by agents of retrogression to distract and defocus the nation’s Judiciary from the critical national assignment before them.

Onifade said, “We find absolutely needless and utterly unacceptable some of the curious happenings around our Judiciary lately, starting with the threat of anarchy and chaos should the ruling party’s candidate be legally removed by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PECP);

“…the allegations of a telephone conversation between the esteemed Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukoyade Ariwoola with some persons, which the Supreme Court has since denied, and most recently, the bizarre fake news claiming that one of the panelists at the ongoing hearing before the PEPC had resigned.

