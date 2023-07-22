Today’s Headlines: INEC Plans Results Management System Review; God is angry with Nigeria – Ex-Lagos Deputy Gov, Ojikutu

INEC Will Examine Its Current Method of Result Management

The Independent National Electoral Commission has promised to reevaluate its mechanism for managing election results after receiving concerns from Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general election.

The commission claims their approach to results management was challenged in court.

These comments were made on Friday in Abuja by INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu during a post-election review meeting with Collation and Returning Officers.

He assured them that the outcomes management system will be evaluated by the commission to determine its benefits and shortcomings.

At the same time, issues have arisen, and several Nigerians have voiced concerns about the handling of results at various levels,” Yakubu continued. Although some of the issues are now being litigated and are therefore subjudice, we can still have an in-depth discussion about them and, more importantly, learn from one other’s achievements and failures.

With everyone in one room, the commission intends to assess their progress, identify areas for improvement, and chart a course for the future.

It was also requested that the Collation and Returning Officers provide their thoughts on the 2023 elections.

God Is Very Angry With Nigeria_Ojikutu

Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, claims that God is dissatisfied with Nigeria due to its high levels of corruption, anarchy, and human depravity.

With her comments, she ushered in the new Islamic year.

The current state of corruption, insecurity, and economic troubles in Nigeria are entirely man-made, Ojikutu said in a statement, urging his fellow Nigerians to repent and turn back to God.

She asked Nigerians, especially political leaders, to turn to God and not create laws and attitudes that are anti-people, noting that the unbearable policies of some of the public office holders are the source of misery and criminal activities in the country.

God is angry with Nigerians because they are able to see that their idol worship is wrong, yet they persist in doing it anyhow. There are many paths to the genuine God that we follow. Worship of God, however, is often insincere.

Everything we do, say, and think should be done to God’s glory. Honouring God cannot be done at the expense of others. If you hurt your neighbour or make someone sad, don’t pray to God for help. She said that people have to put their trust in another person because they can’t see God directly.

When Desperation Gets the Best of You: An Open Letter from Obi’s Lawyer Tinubu

In response to President Bola Tinubu’s written declaration issued following the results of the presidential elections on February 25, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate Peter Obi have called it “desperation taken too far.”

In a written address dated July 14 and reviewed by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the 2nd and 3rd respondents led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) refuted the claims that the 7th witness, Clarita Ogah, was a cloud engineer and employee at Amazon.

In addition, respondents warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that misinterpreting the legislation on the 25% of legitimate votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, might “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and alter the very intention of the legislature.”

Petitioners, led by Obi’s lawyer Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), sent one last address to the second and third respondents, warning that anarchy would ensue if the rule of law were abolished.

This type of extortion is obviously aimed at the judicial system and the Constitution, but it is nonetheless low-brow, misguided, and damaging. Our democratic process will also be weakened by this.

When did it stop being proper for Petitioners to bring up one of the reasons for challenging an election that are specified in paragraph 134(1)(b) of the Electoral Act? There are dangers associated with extreme desperation. It was cautioned in part to Tinubu and Shettima, “Let the 2nd and 3rd Respondents (Tinubu and Shettima) know that where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, anarchy reigns supreme.”

Obi Cautioning Regressors: Keep the Judiciary Focused

Before the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi issued a warning to those he called “agents of retrogression” to refrain from conducts capable of distracting the judiciary from doing justice to the cases before them.

Obi made the announcement on Friday in Abuja through a statement written by the head of the Obi-Datti Media office, Diran Onifade.

The media office has been monitoring “with profound concern” as supporters of retrograde ideology try to distract the nation’s judges from the critical work at hand, the office stated.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Onifade said, “We find absolutely unnecessary and utterly unacceptable some of the curious happenings around our Judiciary lately, beginning with the threat of anarchy and chaos should the candidate of the ruling party be legally removed by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PECP);”

As for the allegations of a phone conversation between the esteemed Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukoyade Ariwoola and some persons, the Supreme Court has already denied these as well.

