Today’s Headlines: INEC Omits LP Logo On Ballot Sent To Ondo, EFCC Arrests Man With N30m New Notes

INEC Omits LP Logo On Ballot Sent To Ondo

Candidates of Labour Party(LP) in Ondo State have complained about the disappearance of the party’s logo on the ballot papers sent to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The candidates complained over the omission by INEC, describing it as unacceptable.

Source: Leadership

Addressing journalists in Akure, the state secretary, Agbaje Abiodun, said the action of the electoral body was a deliberate act to disenfranchise their supporters.

Abiodun said: “There is an omission of our party logo on the ballots brought by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) elections.”

EFCC Arrests Man With N30m New Notes

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has revealed that the anti-graft agency arrested a man with an amount of N30 million of the new naira notes.

He made the revelation during an interview on ‘Your View’ programme on Television Continental.

Source: Punch paper

“Just yesterday, we arrested somebody with N30 million of the new Naira notes and the question is where did he get the money? How did he get it?

“With the policy you are expected to get N100,000 from the Automated Teller Machine and N20,000 from the counter in a week. So where did he get N30million?,” Bawa inquired.

Poll materials: Court permanently stops INEC, Oluomo-led C’mitte deal

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos Friday perpetually restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from engaging the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, led by Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo, for distributing 2023 election materials and personnel. Justice Chukwuejekwu Aneke gave the order while delivering judgment in suit FHC/L/CS/271/2023 filed by three political parties and their gubernatorial candidates in Lagos State.

Source: The Nation

The plaintiffs/applicants are the Labour Party (LP), its flag bearer Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), its standard bearer Funsho Doherty; the Boot Party and its guber candidate Wale Olumo, while INEC is the defendant/respondent. The plaintiffs/applicants had sought to stop an INEC/Lagos State Parks Management Committee collaboration on the ground among others, that it violated Sections 26 and 27 of the Electoral Act 2022.

New naira: Malami’s utterances disappointing, says activist

A recent statement credited to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), suggesting that some governors and individuals could be tried for treason for opposing the modalities for federal government’s currency notes’ swap, has been condemned as sheer political rascality.

Source: The Nation.

Malami was on Friday taken to the cleaners by the Convener/National Coordinator of Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), Dr. Marindoti Oludare, who expressed reservations about the competence of the minister. The Attorney General, had while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said the fate of some state governors and individuals being investigated for alleged treasonable utterances over the currency swap would be determined by the security agencies involved.

Buhari orders manhunt for LP senatorial candidate’s killers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, directed security agencies to track down the killers of the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, and his aide.

Source: Punch paper

Buhari also condemned the killing, saying the culprits had no respect for human life and dignity, and therefore, “deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Friday titled, ‘President Buhari condemns killing of Oyibo Chukwu, LP’s senatorial candidate in Enugu.’

