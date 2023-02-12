Today’s Headlines: INEC Has No Candidate In Election- Yakubu; Tinubu Pledges To Revive Argungu Fishing Festival

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC Has No Candidate In 2023 Election- Yakubu

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured that it will not support any candidate or political party in the 2023 general election, as it is only interested in the electoral process.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, INEC said this when he addressed Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the 2023 general election in Abuja.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Pledges To Revive Argungu Fishing Festival

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is promising to bring back the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State and also boost agriculture in the area.

He made the pledge during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Segun Sowunmi Calls For Bode George’s Arrest Over Allegations Against Atiku

Photo credit: daily trust

Segun Sowunmi, former Spokesman to presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Olabode George of “playing dangerous politics”.

George had in a press conference berated the PDP, Atiku, the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, and the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, for their alleged silence over the naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

FCT Market Women Decry Low Sales

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Market women in the Federal Capital Territory have decried low patronage, attributing it to poor circulation of the new naira notes.

The women told the Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja that the situation had affected their trade adversely.

SERAP Seeks ICC Probe Of Election-Related Violence

Photo credit: channels television

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to “promptly seek authorisation from the ICC Chamber to commence an investigation into the situation in Nigeria in relation to the growing cases of pre-election violence.”

In a statement on Sunday, SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare warned that if cases of pre-election violence were not addressed, it may escalate and lead to post-election violence in the country.

