Today’s Headlines: INEC Has No Candidate In Election—Yakubu, Jamaica To Import Vehicles From Nigeria

INEC Has No Candidate In Election—Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured that it will not support any candidate or political party in the 2023 general election, as it is only interested in the electoral process.

Source: Vanguard papers

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, INEC said this when he addressed Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the 2023 general election in Abuja.

Yakubu urged them to be committed to their oath of neutrality and allegiance to Nigeria.

He advised them not to see their job as a service to INEC but to the country as a whole in which they were equal stakeholders.

Photos Credit: Google

Jamaica To Import Vehicles From Nigeria

Jamaica has disclosed plans to source for vehicles from Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing in Nigeria.

This plan was revealed by Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Esmond Reid during a facility tour of IVM plant in Nnewi, Anambra State on Saturday.

Source: Punch paper

He said, “For us, it is a tremendous opportunity to witness vehicle manufacturing taking place here in Nigeria, which is one of our brothers in the south.

“It is also a chance to be able to discuss commercial opportunities for sourcing vehicles from Nigeria.

“This is my first visit. I will go and consult with my stakeholders back home to look at the timeline and determine the negotiations and engagements and when we will start the business of sourcing the vehicles.”

Reid referred to the IVM factory as “top class”, promising to encourage Jamaican citizens to come and see for themselves.

New naira: FCT Market Women Decry Low Sales

Market women in the Federal Capital Territory have decried low patronage, attributing it to poor circulation of the new naira notes.

The women told the Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja that the situation had affected their trade adversely.

Source: Punch paper

A correspondent of NAN who visited some of the markets, reports that most of the women had resorted to collecting transfers to enable them make sales, especially those of them selling perishable items.

According to NAN, the naira scarcity has made some of the market women, who hitherto did not have bank accounts to open one.

Don’t drag the military into politics, UAG tells Fani-Kayode

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), a civil society organisation, has told All Progressives Party (APC) spokesman Chief Femi Fani-Kayode not to drag the military into politics.

The group sent this warning in a statement signed by its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, on Sunday in Abuja.

Source: PM

The statement condemned a purported tweet by Fani-Kayode which alleged that some military officers met with a presidential candidate in Abuja.

Aigbedion alleged that in the tweet, Fani-Kayode insinuated that such a meeting could disrupt the elections, destabilise the country, set Nigeria on fire and incite chaos.

He added that the allegation was capable of causing more tension in the country in view of the already politically charged atmosphere.

Don’t attach religion, tribe to politics – APC chieftain tells Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Commissioner of Agriculture, Kaduna State, Dr Manzo Daniel Maigari, has advised Nigerians not to attach religious or tribal sentiments to politics in order not to derail from its set objectives.

Source: Daily Post

He also advised that politics should be issue-based to tackle issues affecting the people of the country.

The former commissioner during Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s first tenure, while speaking with newsmen, noted, “We have carried on as if partisan policies is just a religion. It is wrong and that is why some group of people or some sections in the country strictly identified themselves with a particular political party instead of treating politics as a platform meant to share common ideas with a view of arriving at solutions for the overall interest of the society.”

