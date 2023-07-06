Today’s Headlines: INEC Files Six-count Charge Against Suspended Adamawa REC, Ari; Presidential Pol: BAT Closes Defence In Obi, Atiku’s Petition

INEC files six-count charge against suspended Adawawa REC

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

The charge was filed by INEC at the Adamawa State High Court, Yola.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the commission reached the decision to prosecute Ari after its weekly meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that INEC had suspended Ari for the role he played during the collation of the Adamawa state supplementary governorship election results.

The embattled REC was accused of usurping the duties of the state governorship election returning officer by announcing the All Progressives Congress candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani as the winner of the governorship election.

Though INEC voided the declaration, it also summoned the REC over the controversial declaration.

At the same time, Former President Muhammad Buhari ordered a full investigation into the electoral commissioner and the security personnel present at the time of the declaration.

Following this, INEC concluded the election and announced Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the poll.

Security agencies subsequently arrested Ari and presented his case file to the commission for subsequent decision.

Presidential poll: Tinubu closes defence in Obi, Atiku’s petitions

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu yesterday closed his defence on the two petitions seeking to nullify his election victory.

The petitions, which are seeking to invalidate the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, were filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and that of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Atiku who came second in the presidential contest and Obi who came third, are in their separate cases, claiming they won the election.

They are praying the court to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

While Obi closed his case after he called 13 witnesses that testified and tendered several documentary exhibits, Atiku produced 27 witnesses and equally tendered exhibits before the court.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu kick-started the defence of his election victory on Tuesday as he tendered 17 sets of Exhibits, including his educational and travel records.

Tribunal: Tinubu closes defence in Atiku’s petitions

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have closed their case in the petitions filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday.

Atiku filed a petition challenging the validity of the presidential election conducted on Saturday, February 25, that declared Tinubu the winner of the election, before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja.

In the petition against INEC, Tinubu, and APC, Atiku alleged to the court that the election was marred by widespread malpractices and non-compliance with statutory provisions for the polls.

Atiku and PDP also accused President Tinubu of falsifying academic records, drug trafficking, and identity scandals. They prayed to the court to order INEC to withdraw President Tinubu’s Certificate of Return.

However, President Tinubu’s legal team, headed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wole Olanipekun, began its bid to counter both petitioners’ cases on Tuesday.

Olanipekun presented several documents on Tuesday to refute claims of academic record forgery and criminal conviction levelled against the president during proceedings in Atiku’s case.

He also tendered certified true copies of Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University in the US and correspondences between the Nigerian Police Force and the US Embassy in Nigeria.

In reply to the police’s inquiry, the US Consular General in Lagos cleared Tinubu of any criminal conviction or arrest in the US. The letter was dated February 4, 2003.

Tinubu to announce new date for national census — NPC

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, on Thursday, revealed that President Bola Tinubu will announce the new date for the national population and housing census that was postponed last April. ⁣

This followed a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where the Commission provided him an update on its activities so far.

Briefing correspondents after the meeting, Kwarra said the Commission has submitted its report to the president who will take a decision on the new date after studying it.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)