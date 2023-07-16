Today’s Headlines: INEC Fails To Bring BVAS, Asks Tribunal To Rely On LP’s Evidence, British-born Singer And Actress, Jane Birkin Dies At 76

Photo Credit: Google

INEC Fails To Bring BVAS, Asks Tribunal To Rely On LP’s Evidence

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked the Enugu Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to rely on the certified true copies of BVAS data tendered by candidate of the Labour Party to decide on the issue of alleged overvoting said to have taken place in Nkanu East Local Government Area during the March 18 governorship elections in the state.

INEC, which failed to bring some of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BiVAS) machines used for Owoh and Ugbawka areas in Nkanu East, contrary to what was contained in the subpoena issued by the Tribunal on Saturday, asked that the copies of the commission had availed Labour Party and which have been tendered before the court as be taken as valid evidence.

Jane Dies At 76

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

British-born singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, according to French media.

The English-French star was known for her professional and personal relationship with the musician Serge Gainsbourg and was considered a style icon in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Gov Zulum In Shock After Midnight Visit To Gwoza Hospital

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, expressed dismay on Saturday over the lack of electricity and other poor situations at the General Hospital in Gwoza town.

The governor, who was on a one-day working visit to Gwoza town, paid a surprise visit to the hospital at midnight on Saturday.

Zulum, who expressed disappointment at what he saw after inspecting several sections of the hospital, lamented that nobody brought the situation to his attention.

Daughter Arrested For Maltreating Aged Mother In Anambra

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The police in Anambra State have arrested a woman, Ukamaka Udeugbo, for maltreating her aged mother as captured in a viral video.

Channels Television reports that the 50-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday, July 15 in Umudunu village, Abagana in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

