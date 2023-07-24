Today’s Headlines: INEC Didn’t Give Us Leaders Of Our Choice; Jonathan Charges World Leaders

INEC unfair during 2023 elections; didn’t give us leaders of our choice: Jerry Gana

Photo Credit: PM

Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, believes INEC was unfair to Nigerians during the 2023 general elections.

Gana gave his opinion on the election when he spoke with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Nigeria’s democracy; the journey so far.

The former minister blamed INEC for the current electoral challenges where many election results were being challenged in the court for alleged electoral manipulations.

He said: “Recently, INEC has not been fair to Nigerians in conducting national elections, therefore, we have a long way to go in our democracy if we allow this ugly development to continue.

“It is true that we have introduced a lot of modern technology to improve our electoral system but these technologies are not being respected today by INEC. To me, it is a major disappointment that INEC was not fair enough to give us the leaders of our choice,” Gana stated.

Photo Credit || Google

Seek Peace Through Functional Democracy, Jonathan Charges World Leaders

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – Former President Goodluck Jon­athan has charged global leaders to seek to enthrone peace in the world through the practice of true democracy and people-ori­ented leadership in their respec­tive countries.

Jonathan also made a case for good governance, which he de­scribed as the trigger for political stability, progress and inclusive development.

He added that world leaders should commit to building on the common ground of promoting a democratic culture anchored on justice and solidarity among all peoples.

The former President stated this on Saturday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, at the International Leadership Conference, jointly organized by the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP) and the Asian Vision Institute (AVI).

Speaking on the need for true democracy, Jonathan noted that when citizens were allowed to freely exercise their electoral mandate, they would be voting for lasting peace and sustain­able development and standing up against repression, dictator­ship and abuse of the rights of citizens.

Fuel Hike: FG agency cut work-days to three per week

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The Public Complaints Commission, a federal government agency, has cut-down the amount of workdays for its workers owing to the recent hike in the price of petrol.

The agency announced this work change through a memo signed by the secretary to the commission, Hajiya Mamman, on July 18, 2023, titled ‘Adjustment of work schedule.’

According to the directive of the memo to all state commissioners, the work schedule should be restructured to accommodate the current economic situation of staff members.

Kaduna: Uba Sani accuses PDP of moves to draw Tribunal backward

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has accused the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its Governorship candidate in the March 8 election, Mohammed Isa Ashiru of attempting to force the Election Petition Tribunal back to the pre-hearing stage, when proceedings should be rounding off.

The Governor, a co-defendant in Isa’s judicial challenge to his victory, has subsequently, through his legal team, filed a counter-affidavit to a motion by the defeated candidate and his party, seeking to subpoena 13 voters who have always been available to the petitioners as willing witnesses.

The motion was expected to be heard on Monday by the Tribunal.

In the request tabled before the Tribunal on July 19, Isa and PDP asked for an order “granting the petitioners/applicants leave to file and move this application outside of the Pre-hearing Session in this Petition”.

They also asked for “an order of this Tribunal granting the petitioners/applicants leave to file and use the Witness Statements on Oath of the following subpoenaed witnesses; Minkailu Lantana, Abubakar Aliyu, Habila Bulus, Felix Audu, Haruna Abubakar, Yusuf Harisu, Isihaku Adamu, Abbas Nuhu, Idris Suleiman, Shuaibu Musa, Isah Sani, Hauwa Hussaini and Ilaya Shamsu.”

They equally sought four additional orders, including deeming the Witness Statement on Oath of one Gwazah Bonett, their principal witness (PW1) as properly filed and served.

Governor Sani would have none of the request and his legal team, led by Chief Duro Adeyele, a Silk, is asking that the application be tossed.

In the counter-affidavit, it was argued that “there is no exceptional circumstance to warrant the hearing and determination of this (petitioners’) application outside the Pre-hearing Session.”

A Personal Assistant to the Governor,Ahmed Mohammed who deposed to the affidavit, added that he was properly briefed by the Learned Senior Advocate that, “all the witnesses proposed to be called by the petitioners in their motion are people that are ordinarily available and accessible to them, before they filed their petition.”

It was further claimed that the petitioners’ application “is an invidious attempt to side-step the clear provisions of the Law, which mandates the petitioners to frontload the Witness Statements on Oath of their witnesses along with their petition.

