Today’s Headlines: INEC Continues Review Of 2023 Elections, We Will Make You Proud—Obuh To Otti

INEC Continues Review Of 2023 Elections

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, continued with the review of the 2023 general elections.

The review, which is ongoing in Abuja, encompasses all aspects of the electoral process, including activities that took place before, during, and after the elections.

This initiative is consistent with INEC’s longstanding practice of holding post-election reviews since 2011.

We Will Make You Proud—Obuh assures Abia Governor

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The newly appointed chairman of Abia Warriors, John Obuh, has assured Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti that he won’t regret his decision.

Obuh stated this during a visit to the Governor at his office.

The former Flying Eagles coach appreciated the governor for finding him worthy and giving him the opportunity to participate in the growth of sports, especially football in Abia State.

“I have been involved in national team football development from under 17 to under 20 for over 20 years.

“This is a great opportunity for me to contribute to the development of football in my state and I appreciate this opportunity.

‘This is Becoming Unbearable,’ Kaduna Residents Groan As Fuel Price Increases

Photos Credits: Channels TV

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol have gone up across Nigeria and residents of Kaduna are not finding it funny, saying that the situation “is becoming unbearable”.

The increase in petrol price took Nigerians by surprise on Tuesday with many petrol stations including those of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) adjusting their pump to a new price higher than what was being sold.

Some major and independent marketers have adjusted their petrol pump price to N620 per litre, while some are still selling at N540 and N550 per litre within the state capital.

Angry motorists who are not happy with the latest development criticized the marketers for selling at N620 per litre of petrol when they are still selling their old stocks and have urged the government to do something about it.

Fuel Price Increment Beginning Of Hard Times, Says LP

Photos Credits: Channels TV

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the new increment in petrol prices in the country, saying the situation is the beginning of hard times for Nigerians.

Nigerians woke up on Tuesday to realise that the price of petrol had been adjusted at fuel stations across the country, including those of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). While NNPCL adjusted the pump price from N540 to N617 per litre, other filling stations sell the essential commodity at a higher amount.

Reacting to the situation, the opposition party said Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government.

In a statement on Tuesday, LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the party warned Nigerians against voting for the government of All Progressives Congress for continuity.

