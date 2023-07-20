Today’s Headlines: INEC closes case without calling any witness, Shettima, 36 Govs In NEC Meeting

Kano election: INEC closes case without calling any witness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, closed its case against the All Progressive Congress (APC) without calling any witness at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner APC is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the election that was conducted on March 18.

The petitioner is also asking the tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir-Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents are INEC, Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

When the case came up for hearing, Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Oshayomi, told the tribunal that after thorough review of the petitioner case, INEC decided not to call any witness.

Having consulted with our team leader the unavailability of our witness. We reviewed the petitioner case who have not been able to show that INEC did not conduct the election in compliance with the 2022 electoral act.

“We humbly apply for the case to be closed” Oshayomi said Counsel to Yusuf, R A Lawal SAN and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not object.

Earlier, Counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, on July 15, closed their case with 32 witnesses before the tribunal.

“The witnesses included party agents, star witness and subpoenaed witness”.

The three man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until July 21, for the second respondent to open their defense.

Shettima, 36 Govs In NEC Meeting

The National Economic Council (NEC) meeting is being held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Thursday

The meeting, which is being chaired by the Vice President Kashim Shettima, has in attendance governors of the 36 states of the Federation, the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, as well as stakeholders from the World Bank and other agencies of government. This is second meeting of the Council and it is expected to deliberate on the reviewed palliative package for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy and the recent hike in petrol prices to up to N617/litre as a result of market forces.

FG Set To Review Workers Salary – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerian workers of the readiness of the government to review the salaries of its workers as a move towards cushioning the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The President of the Senate, gave the assurance while receiving in courtesy, the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji and members of the National Assembly from the state.

According to statement from his media office, Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector. He said the removal of fuel subsidy was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

Fire Destroys Shops In Kano Market

A night fire has destroyed some shops at Kasuwar Rimi Market in Kano, firefighters said on Thursday.

Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service said 10 shops were destroyed in the fire which occurred about 8:40 pm on Wednesday.We received a distress call from one Magaji Umar that there was a fire outbreak at the market where they sell mattresses, beds and carpentry materials.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene at 8:49 pm to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,” he said.

Abdullahi added that six permanent and four temporary shops were completely razed while one public convenience was slightly burnt.

He said that the fire was caused by an electric spark from an improvised structure, adding that the incident was under investigation.

The spokesperson, however, said there were no injuries or deaths, and advised traders to always double-check and ensure they switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect them from the source before leaving the market. (NAN)

