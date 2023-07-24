Today’s Headlines: INEC Changed Tinubu, Obi’s Scores During 2023 Election, NG has failed Africa_OBJ

How INEC Changed Tinubu,

Peter Obi’s Scores During 2023 Election

An investigation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the February 25 Nigeria’s presidential election has found evidence suggesting a lot of results may have been manipulated.

DailyPost reported that on March 1, 2023 the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

According to the INEC declaration, Tinubu of the APC polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his contenders – Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi had 6,101,533 votes to come third and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes.

Although, the opposition parties especially the PDP and LP have rejected and are challenging the outcome in election petition Tribunal.

Nigeria has failed Africa — Obasanjo

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

“But the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

“We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism, with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.”

Obasanjo identified two of the major issues that were interrelated in terms of factors for all-round development.

Insecurity: Nigeria Will Overcome Challenges, Says CDS

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The chief of defence staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges to attain its potential of a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Musa stated this at the graduation of 20 participants of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) Skill Acquisition Programme on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria is blessed but was only passing through challenges, just as he assured that the country will succeed.

“This country is blessed; we are going through challenges but we’ll succeed. Don’t give up, it takes a lot of sacrifices” he said. The CDS commended DEPOWA for continuously empowering dependants of fallen/living heroes, saying education and skill acquisitions are fundamental pillars for personal and societal development.

He noted that the skill acquisition programme highlighted the importance of developing and nurturing the skills of the defence and police wives.

The CDS said the skills that had been acquired would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in their personal growth, self-reliance and empowerment.

Obaseki Accuses FG Of Abandoning Edo

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Reeling from the pain and difficulty of plying the dilapidated Sapele Road in Benin, some residents have circulated a video of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, stranded at the RCC Junction after a downpour that flooded the road and made it impassable.

The video had a background voice taunting the governor in pidgin English “e don de red…everybody don de collect am now” implying Obaseki was also subjected to the fate of ordinary citizens plying the dilapidated road because of his negligence to fix it.

“When we told the government to fix the road, they were busy filling the potholes with broken blocks. They think they are suffering Nigerians. Now it is pay back time. The governor is the one inside the vehicle but it has stopped moving. This is his vehicle (pointing at it), he cannot come down, he is ashamed. Everyone (both the poor and the rich) don de collect am now,” the male voice said.

Though the convoy later moved away from the flooded road, Obaseki, told journalists that the Federal Government has abandoned Edo State, despite several appeals to fix broken down roads.

“I don’t think that any region where the oil resources that sustain the country come from should be this neglected. We have done everything possible. We don’t know what to do again to draw the attention of the Federal Government to these roads,” he said.

The Edo governor said the state cannot fix the Benin-Auchi and Benin-Sapele roads because the Federal Government had already awarded contracts for its repair to a contractor.

